Insomnia Sleep Aids Launches 100% Natural Sleep Aid Supplement Through Amazon

San Jose, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2012 -- Insomnia Sleep Aids has launched its new product Natural Sleep Aid supplement on Amazon with 20% off on all purchases. The supplement is manufactured with 100% natural herbal ingredients and amino acids.



“Amazon.com is a reliable and safe e-commerce website, whose popularity is indisputable. Through Amazon our customers can purchase the Natural Sleep Aid with ease and expect the shipping to be fast,” said the media spokesperson of Insomnia Sleep Aids, Victoria Monie.



The product, http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0098BUWEQ, being fairly new will compete with many other sleep supplements that have spread across the internet claiming to give great results. Victoria elaborated on how they will face competition, “The fact that Insomnia Natural Sleep Aid is a 100% natural supplement will give us an edge over other products. Despite being drug free, our Natural Sleep Aid is still as effective as other supplements and prescription medicine, with added advantage of no side effects.”



According to Insomnia Sleep Aids, Natural Sleep Aid contains herbs such as Valerian, Passionflower, Lemon balm, Ashwaganda etc. Amino acids L-Theanine, 5-HTP and GABA are also present in the product. Victoria illustrated the motive of these ingredients, “Each ingredient used in Natural Sleep Aid is unique and has been combined to give the best possible result. The purpose is to reduce anxiety, promote calmness, reduce the stress on muscles, improve immune function and regulate mood to give high quality sleep. When creating our product we were often reverted back to the question of how to sleep better. Natural remedies such as going to bed and waking up at the same time, exercising, and reducing caffeine and alcohol intake can help in sleeping soundly. However, anxiety was an issue that was quite common and we designed a Natural Sleep Aid around that issue as well.”



Insomnia Sleep Aids answers the ever popular question of how to fall asleep by introducing their unique product. Victoria concluded,”Natural Sleep Aid aims at providing quick and deep sleep to many restless people. Now they can sleep at ease without any disturbance throughout the night.”



About Insomnia Sleep Aids Inc

Insomnia Sleep Aids is a nutritional supplement company specializing in natural sleep aids. The company operates from San Jose, California and is currently concentrated on selling their product Insomnia Natural Sleep Aid.



For more information please visit, http://insomnianaturalsleep.com/.



If you’d like more information about Insomnia Natural Sleep Aid supplement, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of Insomnia Sleep Aids, please email info@insomnianaturalsleep.com.