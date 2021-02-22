New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2021 -- Reports and Data has recently added a report titled 'Insomnia Therapy Market Report Forecast to 2027' to its repository, which comprises of data relating to the market size, share, value, and volume, production processes, revenue generation, the regional analysis of the business vertical, along with the outcomes of analytical tools including, SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis. The report highlights the growth opportunities and challenges that industry players might encounter in the forecast years, along with an elaborate competitive landscape and expansion strategies adopted by the companies functioning in the Insomnia Therapy Market.



The global demand for insomnia therapy has seen a paradigm shift due to rising awareness among patients. The prescription segment accounted for the largest share of over 79.2% of the total market revenue in 2019. This segment is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period, owing to an increase in the use of prescription drugs.



Key Companies of the Insomnia Therapy Market are:



Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.; Vanda Pharmaceuticals; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Mylan N.V.; Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd; Sanofi; Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.; and Ebb Therapeutics.



The market is further segmented on the basis of types, applications, end-users, technology, and others. Based on product types offered in the market, the Insomnia Therapy market is segmented into



Reports and Data has segmented the global insomnia therapy market on the basis of treatment types, sales channel, and region:



By Treatment Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2027)



Drugs



Benzodiazepines

Nonbenzodiazepines

Antidepressants

Orexin Antagonists

Melatonin Antagonists

Others

Medical Devices



By Sales Channel (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2027)



Prescription

Over-the-Counter (OTC)



Based on the regional analysis, the market is segmented into:



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The report also studies the strategic alliances of the market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, partnerships and agreements, and others. The report also strives to offer insightful information about the competition to offer a competitive edge to the readers and businesses to help them gain a strong footing in the market.



Key questions addressed in the report are:



What is the estimated market size and share in the forecast period?

What are the key driving factors of the Global Insomnia Therapy market?

What are the risks and challenges the companies will have to face in the forecast period?

What are the emerging trends, and how will they influence market growth?

What are the opportunities for expansion of the global Insomnia Therapy market?

Which region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period?

