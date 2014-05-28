Psychology Consultants Now Announces the Effective Psychological Solutions for Insomnia with Their 'Better Sleep Program'

Morningside, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- This program was established over ten years ago by expert clinical psychologist, Kathryn Smith and Psychiatrist Dr Curt Gray. Both the Psychologist and Psychiatrist are collectively striving to develop better insomnia programs.



Talking more about the problem of insomnia, one of their representatives stated, “Towards Better Sleep was established over 10 years ago by Clinical Psychologist Kathryn Smith and Psychiatrist Dr Curt Gray. Kathryn is a Clinical Psychologist and co-director of Psychology Consultants and Dr Curt Gray is an experienced Psychiatrist and sleep specialist in public and private practice. The group is held in 4 x 1 hour sessions at Psychology Consultant’s Morningside practice. A group setting offers many benefits including reducing the cost of treatment and giving clients the opportunity to share and learn from each other’s insomnia experiences.”



People with can’t sleep problem can greatly benefit from the ‘Better sleep program’. This program will help them to have a sound sleep, which they are being deprived for endless reasons. Better sleep is based on cognitive behavioural treatment. It uses techniques which are the result of research and evidences to focus on sleep education and behavioural techniques. This program corrects the faulty thinking of the individual and provides relaxation strategies. People with sleep disorders have derived immense help from this program and now they are having normal sleep and leading a healthy lifestyle.



In addition to this, Psychology Consultants offers Individual Counselling, Group Programs, Employee Assistance Program, Career Counselling, and Workshops. Psychology Consultants works innovatively to discover better solutions for psychological problems and thus, helps people.



About Psychology Consultants

Psychology Consultants is a well-established and highly regarded clinical psychology practice in Brisbane, Australia. Since 1999, Psychology Consultants has provided high quality evidence-based psychological assessments and treatments for people experiencing a range of personal and emotional challenges, such as stress, anxiety, depression, and relationship problems. Their aim is to provide high-quality and effective evidence-based clinical psychology services in the context of safety, trust, empathy and confidentiality. All psychologists are approved by Medicare and private health insurers.



For more information, please visit- http://www.psychologyconsultants.com.au/