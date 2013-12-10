Psychology Consultants Now Conducts Ground Breaking Group Insomnia Program

Morningside, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2013 -- Psychology Consultants, a prominent and respected clinical psychology practice in Brisbane, Australia, is now offering innovative remedy for sleeping disorders, particularly insomnia through their Ground Breaking Group Insomnia Programme. This cognitive behavioural treatment programme is popular as 'Towards Better sleep' and it aims to make use of proven techniques to deal with the problem of insomnia among people. These methods include sleep education and behavioural techniques, strategies of relaxation and correcting faulty stressful thinking.



Speaking about 'Towards Better sleep', a representative mentions, “Towards Better Sleep was established over 10 years ago by Clinical Psychologist Kathryn Smith and Psychiatrist Dr Curt Gray. Kathryn is a Clinical Psychologist and co-director of Psychology Consultants and Dr Curt Gray is an experienced Psychiatrist and sleep specialist in public and private practice.”



There are 4 group sessions of 1 hour each conducted at Psychology Consultant’s Morning side practice under the guidance of some of the leading Brisbane psychologists. By participating in the group sessions, clients come together to share and learn from the experiences of others. The group insomnia program is dedicated to permanently ending the chronic sleeping difficulties of the clients, and save them from the psychological stress, fatigue and uneasiness that lack of sleep causes.



Everyone’s reasons, whether emotional or behavioral for can't sleep problem can be both similar and different in certain aspects, the group session therefore emerges as a supportive forum that addresses the issue and chalks out the remedy. Aside from this, Psychology Consultants has a team of experienced male and female clinical psychologists and psychologists, who use their expertise to diagnose, analyses and treat clients as per the individual nature of their sleeping disorder. For more information, please visit http://www.psychologyconsultants.com.au



About Psychology Consultants

Psychology Consultants is a group of clinical psychologists providing practical skills for people of all ages to deal with emotional and behavioral problems such as anxiety, depression, and relationship problems that affect their daily lives. They have practices at both Morningside and Newmarket and have a large team of experienced Psychology Consultants that can help the client and his family with the challenges that modern life presents. Their team offers a broad range of experience in dealing with problems faced by children, adolescents, parents, couples and older adults.



Media Relations Contact

Steve Down

+61 7 3395 8633

Email | Web

Follow PsychologyConsultants.com.au:

Share on RSS

Site Preview: Visit Full Site Close Preview