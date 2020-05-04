Inspection Camera Market Industry Growth, Size, Trends, Share, Opportunities and Forecast to 2030 : Fluke Corporation, Milwaukee Electric Tool Corporation, Robert Bosch

Inspection Camera Market Industry Growth, Size, Trends, Share, Opportunities and Forecast 2030
New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2020 -- Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Inspection Camera Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the global inspection camera market accounted forover US $3,024.29 million in 2018. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.66% from2019 to 2030.
The increasing number of smart city projects, water dam constructions, and new constructions of residential & commercial buildings are responsible for driving the market growth of inspection cameras across the globe. Also, the rising popularity of inspection cameras forthermal imaging applications and the increasing adoption of inspection cameras in chemical and oil & gas industries is fueling market growth. Additionally, anupsurge in the adoption of inspection cameras in the automotive industry to inspect motors, valves, radiators, electrical parts, and others is supplementing market growth.
Top Players
Some of the prominent players in the inspection camera market include FLIR Systems, Inc., Fluke Corporation, Milwaukee Electric Tool Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Testo SE & Co. KGaA, CIU Co., Ltd., Teamforce Co., Ltd., and Oasis Scientific Inc., among others.
Growing awareness regarding the advantages offered by inspection cameras along withthe extensive adoption of inspection cameras in the aviation & aerospace industry to detect problems,avoid the failure,and prevent mishaps aresome of the other factors augmenting market growth.Increasing investments by the leading players to develop productsthat have the potential to fulfill market requirements may create new opportunities during the forecast period (2019-2030).
However, high prices of small inspection cameras and instability in the quality of images are the major factors curbing market growth. Also, thelow demand from some regions,such as the Middle East and Africa due to the lack of awareness regarding the benefits of these cameras is another factor limiting market growth.
Most important types of Inspection camera market products covered in this report:
Handheld Cordless/Corded and Long Reeled
Construction
Industrial
