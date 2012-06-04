Inspirational Book Author Allan Horlick to Appear on Four D.C. Area TV Stations Starting June 4th

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2012 -- In today’s hectic world filled with stresses about the economy, high unemployment, issues with healthcare, caring for our wounded warriors, and even terrorism sometimes it is really important to take a mental break and remember what is truly important in life.



Inspirational books have a way of allowing people to temporarily escape from the pressures of everyday life and reconnect with their aspirations, desires and in the case of Rabbit’s Foot: A Gift from My Father, especially their loved ones.



Already receiving rave reviews from published authors and avid readers, Rabbit’s Foot: A Gift from My Father by Allan Horlick is the inspiring tale of a man who learns the importance of life, love and family through a chance encounter with a mysterious stranger. The gift comes to the title character, Joshua Brown, 25 years after the sudden death of his father. The story truly begins to unfold when Brown starts to believe that the stranger he meets may actually be his long-lost father.



Horlick will be discussing Rabbit’s Foot: A Gift from My Father on the Washington, D.C. television stations W*USA/CBS and WRC/NBC on Monday, June 4th, and on WTTG/FOX and News Channel 8 on Tuesday, June 5th. According to the author, the book was written to inspire and remind people to appreciate every moment of their lives, but none more than those they spend with the people they love.



Filled with heart, realization and actualization, Rabbit’s Foot: A Gift from My Father is getting a lot of praise from readers for being one of the most inspiring books to be released in recent years.



Chris Wallace, Fox News Anchor and Author said, “Allan Horlick has written a classic coming-of-age story about men learning to be men. In the vein of Richard Ford, he takes you on a journey with plenty of laughs, a few tears and a flash of recognition.”



And according to Clarence Page, Pulitzer Prize winning syndicated Columnist, “It pulls you in as the complexities heat up. I recommend this book and I had a good time with it. I’ll never look at a rabbit’s foot the same way again.”



For anyone looking for a life-changing book, Rabbit’s Foot: A Gift from My Father is a welcome bit of relief from today’s challenging times.



For more information or to purchase Rabbit’s Foot: A Gift from My Father, visit http://RabbitsFootBook.com



About Allan Horlick

A lifelong media executive, Allan Horlick has run large, successful broadcasting businesses in the U.S., Europe and Asia. Throughout the course of nearly 25 years, he worked for NBC-TV in a number of key positions, including 10 years as the President and General Manager of the NBC owned station in Washington, D.C. Additionally, he served as the President of CNBC and NBC Europe in London. Horlick also served as the Director of Launch Operations for the CNBC Asia startup in Hong Kong. Since 2007, Horlick has been the President and General Manager for the Gannet Company’s flagship television station in Washington, D.C.