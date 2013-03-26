Inspirational Book Taking Amazon by Storm in Easter Giveaway

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2013 -- Author David P. Long, was prompted to write his book after finding an exceptional piece of driftwood over a decade ago, which spoke to him and became the central character in the story. Driftwood – Understanding Life’s Unforeseeable Hardships is an allegory about a tree, Seymour, and a bird, Renee, who forge a friendship that withstands a range of hardships that befall them through no fault of their own.



The book was written as an inspirational tale for people who are experiencing difficulties in their lives such as overcoming drug abuse, dealing with the aging process, and coping with depression. While it was written with an adult audience in mind, it is being well received across all age groups, with children responding to the characters and illustrations.



“The book was inspired by my experiences as well as those of dear friends and I hope that this promotion will afford others the opportunity to read it. Hopefully my insights will resonate with them and it will help them move forward in their lives.” David said.



The author, in conjunction with Amazon, will be offering Driftwood for free to download prior to Easter on a two day free promotion in their Special Easter Giveaway. For those wishing to receive a reminder of this promotion on the first day of the free promotion, visit the Special Easter Giveaway and submit your email address to receive your reminder.



To see what others are saying about this book online visit Driftwood: Understanding Life’s Unforeseeable Hardships on Amazon.



A to Z Publishers

273 Bennet Ave, NY, NY 10040

Phone– 646.233.1414

Info@a-to-z.org

www.a-to-z.org



Contact: Jeanne Smith

Office: 646.233.1313