Inspirational MSP Marketing Speaker from Ulistic Speaking At Tech Data Channel Link Event

Los Angelas, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2011 -- Managed Service Providers will get a unique opportunity to gain insights into the hottest topics in the channel at the Tech Data Channel Link 3-day Fall event in Los Angeles from September 14-16. In just two-and-a-half days, Channel Link will share information on everything a MSP needs to know pertaining to growing their business this year by bringing esteemed motivational speakers in to teach secrets on highly useful topics like who’s making money, what they’re selling, how they’re selling it and how you can get in on it - all under the umbrella of Cloud … Mobility … Video … Digital Signage … Virtualization … Software and even Healthcare.



That's just part of the 3-day event, however. Key areas to help you run your business—Social Media … Sales Tactics & Compensation … Marketing … Leadership will also be discussed. Stuart Crawford, CMO and Marketing Strategist from Ulistic, who is known for his wide range of knowledge and expertise in the business development and social marketing arena will be teaching at the Channel Link event. His areas of focus will be on Defining Your Social Media Presence and Leveraging the Media To Generate Leads. Ulistic’s emphasis will be on showing attendees how to set up and integrate the social media networks like Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube into their marketing strategy. In addition, he will be expanding on how to leverage media as a form of free advertising.



Stuart Crawford explained to us, “Channel Link is a premier event hosted by Tech Data who is well-known for hosting multiple events that will help reseller customers grow their businesses by highlighting new technologies, innovations and business practices. MSPs do not wish to miss out on this opportunity to network with industry experts and vendors as well as to gain new knowledge into the products and tools that are out there for their use."



Tech Data is one of the world’s largest wholesale IT distributors and conduit through which the power of technology flows to the world. Channel Link is just one of many events they host in order to help businesses differentiate themselves in the world of Information Technology (IT) while providing MSPs a plan of action for strategy of execution, diversification and innovation.



If you would like to speak with Stuart about your business marketing, vendor management and business development, give him a call at (403) 260-9021 or email scrawford@ulistic.com.