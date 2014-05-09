Inspirational Social Entrepreneurship Film "Who Cares?" Initiates Crowdfunding Campaign

Sao Paulo, Brazil -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- Who Cares?, an award-winning film that shares the spirit of social entrepreneurship through international changemakers, has just surpassed 50% of its goal in an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign with the objective of expanding awareness in order to bring the film to a wider audience and share the energy of changemaking.



“The more people who see our film, the more people who will be inspired to turn their ideas for social good into action,” says Mara Mourão, director and producer of Who Cares?. “We want to expand the movement this film has begun to further inspire others to become aware of their own power of transformation!”



The Film

Who Cares? is an award-winning film that shares the spirit of social entrepreneurship through individuals who are driven to dedicate their life to changing the world for good! By telling the stories of 18 social entrepreneurs across 10 countries, this film captures the energy and drive of changemakers who will not rest until their vision for a better world is achieved.



Produced and directed by Mara Mourão, Who Cares? saw immense success when released in her home country of Brazil. As well, the film has been screened at 21 film festivals around the world and has won 5 awards as Best Documentary. With its recent release on platforms including Amazon, Vimeo, and iTunes, the film is officially ready to be shared with the world on a massive scale.



Who Cares? carries a very empowering message for individuals: anyone can be a changemaker. It starts with having a vision for society while seeking accomplishment in one’s life through contributions to improving the lives of others.



The Cause

This far, screenings of the film result in enthusiastic audiences who rave about the film and the feeling of inspiration it instills in them to be a changemaker. Word of mouth has been an important way to share the film so far, but the Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign was created in order to strengthen existing efforts to bring the film to more audiences around the world.



The film’s supporters are asking for contributions to the Who Cares? Indiegogo campaign to help the film reach more audiences and engage with them through relevant promotional and educational materials to foster discussion and build enthusiasm for a world of changemakers.



Campaign Goals

As contributions grow, so do the film’s goals! That is in addition to the initial goal, there are two more 'stretch goals.' The more resources the crew has to invest in the film's dedicated distribution and marketing efforts, the faster they can share this film with more audiences, and in a meaningful way. Continued support will help make this movie a movement!



Goal #1: International Distribution and Promotion

The amount of support the film has received through word of mouth has been staggering. Who Cares? filmmakers and supporters keep busy responding to this demand, but wish to expand it and make it more professional. This approximate goal value of $20,000 includes:



- Updating and maintaining the Who Cares? website and social media networks to continue sharing news on the film and serving as a resource for people interested in learning more about social entrepreneurship

- Creating promotional materials for screenings and events to build the Who Cares? brand and make it easy for audiences to tell family and friends about the film (including movie posters, postcards, cool giveaways)

- Boosting up the Who Cares? online presence through dedicated SEO and advertisements



Goal #2: Marketing and Publicity

The film is screening around the world to amazing audiences such as the Social Enterprise World Forum, Ashoka U Exchange, World Bank, Harvard Social Innovation Summit, and more. The campaign’s second goal equips the team with the necessary tools to capture these moments and share them on behalf of the film and screening hosts. With funding, the Who Cares? team will not only accommodate screening requests, but maximize the screening's exposure. This approximate goal value of $30,000 includes:



- Hiring a publicist to help us get Who Cares? in media outlets in general, as well as a dedicated effort around big screening events

- Travel expenses for filmmaker and Who Cares? team to various screenings and conferences featuring the film

- Festival and conference application and registration fees

- Marketing and advertising materials, shipping costs, legal fees



Goal #3: Educational Outreach

Every time an educational institute, corporation, community group, NGO, set of interested friends, or anyone else purchases a screening of Who Cares?, the team wants to provide them with the best discussion guide for their audience so they can use this film as a tool for further engagement as a community around the topic of social entrepreneurship and changemaking. This approximate goal value of $10,000 includes:



- Discussion guides for students tailored for middle school, high school and university level audiences

- Outreach materials to connect with international educational institutions

- Discussion guides for various audiences, including corporations, NGOs, community groups, and more

- Blog to follow and foster discussion around social entrepreneurship



"It doesn’t matter if you work in education, finance, human rights, health, environmental affairs, or another field altogether; it doesn’t matter if you work in the private, public or social sector," says Colleen Waterston, who manages the film’s marketing and current distribution efforts. "If you see problems as opportunities, you already have what it takes to be a changemaker, a social entrepreneur. To learn more about this fascinating path, which is as much a career as it is a vocation, as much about giving a sense of purpose to your life as it is about having a positive impact on society, we invite you to watch Who Cares?"



Crowdsourcing

The Indiegogo campaign’s initial goal of $20,000 is currently active and runs through May 31, 2014 at 11:59 Pacific Time. Full details about the Indiegogo campaign including sponsorship and involvement levels can be found at:



https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/who-cares-help-us-spread-social-entrepreneurship-around-the-world.



To hear more from director Mara Mourão on the goals of the campaign, watch this video: http://youtu.be/JJsNXpgldHc.



To learn more about the social entrepreneurs and their organizations, visit the Who Cares? website:

http://www.whocaresthefilm.com/film_and_crew/social-entrepreneurs.



Media Contact

Colleen Waterston

612-747-1331

Colleen@whocaresthefilm.com