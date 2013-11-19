Inspirational Speaker Gives Away Everything

Wellington, New Zealand -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2013 -- Energetic motivational speaker Getrude Matshe is set to give away free copies of her highly acclaimed book Born On The Continent – Ubuntu.



Getrude Matshe is an African storyteller who seems to have the ability to make her every desire come true. Founder of three successful companies in New Zealand, artist, poet, wife, and mother to three children, the self-published author’s book has divided critics.



At times soulful and introspective, some readers may find shocking accounts of the author’s spiritual journey and struggle to meet life’s challenges. At the age of 13, she had already taken charge of a number of business ventures and artistic groups and life didn’t slow down from there.



Kindle readers can grab their copy during its upcoming giveaway from their online Amazon store between November 24th until November30th, 2013. People who don't have a Kindle, don’t worry: the app is free from the Amazon store and is available for every type of PC, desktop or mobile device.



Profits from the book go to the charity Getrude runs in Zimbabwe—a school and orphanage for AIDS victims.



Readers have made strong statements about their experience of Getrude’s story, such as “If you are looking for a great read, one that will inspire you on the one hand and shock you into action on the other, then this is your book!”



Find out more about Getrude’s amazing story at http://www.amazon.com/dp/B009WN9W2I. And for more information on this and her other titles, including How To Write a Book in 40 Hours, please visit her website at http://getrudematshe.com.



Getrude Matshe

PO Box 22279, Khandallah, Wellington, New Zealand

+64 21 0368 931

getrudematshe@gmail.com

http://getrudematshe.com