Inspirational Visionary Reveals Timeless Secret for Rising from Homelessness, Fear and Loss to Success and Happiness

Santa Monica, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2014 -- “The world is only one sweet moment set aside for us.” Brian May of Queen long ago expressed this message and it’s never been truer than today, as powerfully demonstrated in the new Bestseller, It's Simply Serendipity: Four Steps to Manifesting a Life of Bliss by visionary, Cali Gilbert. www.amazon.com/dp/B00L5RSI4M



Cali takes people on her journey from finding her purpose and passion in life, to losing it all and becoming homeless. She shares how the loss of money and material possessions was a blessing and brought a new prospective on living. Each step she shares is a lesson which soon paves the way to living the life of her dreams as an award-winning photographer and best-selling author of six books.



Cali also shares her proven four-step formula for manifesting anything she desires, a formula she lives by every day. Readers will discover what kept her going when she faced the choice to give up or start over.



This important new bestseller by Serendipity Publishing shows readers how to successfully navigate their way through these ever-changing times that often present huge challenges to stop them from realizing their dreams. Cali shares her easy-to-follow steps so readers can realize their own success and become the catalyst to encourage, inspire and influence others to reach their highest potential.



The book contains priceless advice and wisdom. This is a valuable guide that will empower readers to view their biggest challenges, struggles, and heartbreaks as preparation for their greatest contribution to the world.



The ideas and techniques in this book will help all those who read it discover that each person, place and thing arrives into their life at the precise moment they need it to, to teach valuable lessons so they can become a massive contributor to change in every area — including the home, workplace and community — so they can transform their lives and guide others to do the same. It's Simply Serendipity!



Contact Name: Cali Gilbert

Contact Phone: 415-265-3632

Contact Email: serendipitypem@gmail.com

Book Preview: www.amazon.com/dp/B00L5RSI4M