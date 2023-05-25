Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) Long Term Shareholder Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/25/2023 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term investors in shares of Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ: ISPO) concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of Inspirato Incorporated was announced.



Investors who are current long term investors in Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ: ISPO) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in NASDAQ: ISPO stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Inspirato Incorporated over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: ISPO stocks, concerns whether certain Inspirato Incorporated directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleged that the Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements as of and for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022 (collectively, the 'Non-Reliance Periods') included in the Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC') for the Non-Reliance Periods, could no longer be relied upon, that the Quarterly Reports could no longer be relied upon due to the incorrect application of Accounting Standards Update (ASU) No. 2016-02, Leases (Topic 842) ('ASC 842') with respect to the assessment of right-of-use assets and liabilities, resulting in an understatement of both right-of-use assets and total lease liabilities of approximately 9% for each of the Non-Reliance Periods resulting in an understatement of total assets and total liabilities by approximately 5% for each of the Non-Reliance periods, and due to property-related and other expenses being under accrued in the first quarter, and over accrued in the second quarter, resulting in cost of revenue being understated by approximately 1% and overstated by approximately 5% in the first and second quarter, respectively (similarly, any previously issued or filed reports, press releases, earnings releases, and investor presentations or other communications describing the Company's condensed consolidated unaudited financial statements and other related financial information covering the Non-Reliance Periods should no longer be relied upon), that the Company was not in compliance with the periodic filing requirements for continued listing set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the 'Rule') as a result of its failure to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 (the 'Third Quarter Report') with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC') by the required due date; and, and that as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ: ISPO) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



