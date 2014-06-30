Inspire Education Promises to Help Their Students Reach Heights

Brisbane, QLD -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2014 -- Online education is the new trend when it comes to education. Albeit US reports claiming that this offers a cheaper alternative to traditional education is a myth, this still continues to attract many students especially those coming from the working class. For Inspired Education though, this is now claiming that their course offerings are not just a fad but will effectively help students find jobs in different industries especially those who are seeking online employment.



And their endeavors may see significant payoffs sooner than expected with different organizations now conducting several conferences in support to online education. As early as now, the Association of International Education of Administrators is seeking participation in its annual conference that will be held on February 15-18, 2015 at Washington, DC, where it aims to better equip students in real world situations. It is expected that the use of technology in education, international collaborative work and overcoming cultural diversity are some of the subjects that will be discussed in the conference.



Meanwhile, The Australian cited that IBSWorld revealed that online education is expected to grow with reputable universities now embracing this. With its growth also stems the explosion of online education jobs with 5000 openings expected to be created by 2018. The increasing demand is associated with parents’ desire to enroll their kids in English courses as a second language. While informal classes make up 56% of all enrollees, undergraduate degrees still constitute a significant number at 11.3% and postgraduate studies at 13.8%.



With educational conferences and the positive report on language studies, Inspire Education may be on the right track with its TESOL offering. For online teachers nowadays, several providers are not just looking for a bachelor’s degree qualification anymore but are willing to employ those who have excellent speaking and written abilities as seen in Asian companies.



Of course, Inspired Education is just one of the many online educational institutions in the industry. For Jade Benny, online course subject evaluator at Inspire Education, theirs is one of the best saying, “We are not a profit-oriented organization. Inspired Education was founded in response to the need of quality education that could be obtained by very busy people. First and foremost, we are educators before we became business proprietors. Our courses were made for our students in order for them to see actual results after graduation.”



About Inspire Education

Inspire Education is an Australian online educational institution that provides courses in several areas of practice. It prides itself for its nationally accredited qualifications. For more information, contact Jade Benny at ms.jade.benny@gmail.com or drop her a message at her Facebook, Twitter or Google+ accounts.