Inspired Government Shutdown Promotion at A2B Driving School

Rockville, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2013 -- A2B driving school recognizes the economic hardship that Americans are going through right now. The government shutdown has taken a toll on our nation’s economy. It is disheartening to see our hardworking federal workers furloughed, our national parks and services temporarily closed and all other related economic activities temporarily ceased.



Currently, the economic disparity and governmental tensions are worsening in spite of our slowly recovering economy.That is why A2B Driving School is inspired to extend its hand to its fellow Americans. For a limited time, we will provide driving education for a price of $185. Pay now, and you can start driving school whenever you choose-fall, winter, spring or summer of 2013 and 2014. We want to make this as convenient as possible for you.



A2B recognizes the fundamental need for people to learn how to drive safely and inexpensively. Without a driver’s education, you will not be able to drive in Maryland. Driving isn’t just what keeps Americans on top of their day-to-day errands, it creates economic opportunities for Americans. Essentially, it’s how our nation functions. So once more, we extend our offer to obtain an inexpensive driver’s education, especially to the people who are set back by the government shutdown and the fluctuating economy.



About A2B Driving School

A2B is a MVA-certified school providing driving instruction, services, and tests to teens, adults and seniors. Learn about our wide range of driving services in Rockville, Gaithersburg, and Bethesda.