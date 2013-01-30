"InspireMD, Inc. (NSPR) - Product Pipeline Analysis" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Healthcare market report from GlobalData: "InspireMD, Inc. (NSPR) - Product Pipeline Analysis"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2013 -- InspireMD, Inc., (InspireMD) is a medical device company. It develops and commercializes stent platform technology, MGuard. The company's MGuard stent is an embolic protection device based on a protective sleeve, which is constructed out of an ultra-thin polymer mesh and wrapped around the stent. Its major product includes MGuard coronaries, MGuard carotids, cornory stent and cornory systems. The company intends to market its mesh sleeve coupled with a self-expandable stent for use in carotid-applications. InspireMD delivers its products to customers across Europe, Canada, South East Asia, India, Latin America, Germany, Argentina, and Brazil. It has an agreement with Svelte Medical Systems Inc. that grants it a worldwide license for production and use of the MGuard Prime cobalt-chromium stent for the life of the stent's patent. The company conducts its operations through its subsidiary InspireMD Ltd. It is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the InspireMD, Inc. portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
