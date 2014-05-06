InspireMD Inc (NYSEMKT:NSPR) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of InspireMD Inc (NYSEMKT:NSPR) shares over potential securities laws violations by InspireMD and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



If you purchased shares of InspireMD Inc (NYSEMKT:NSPR), you have certain options and you should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of InspireMD Inc (NYSEMKT:NSPR) concerning whether a series of statements by InspireMD regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



InspireMD Inc reported that its Total Revenue declined for the 12 months period that ended on Dec. 31, 2011 to $4.87 million for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2012 and that its respective Net Loss increased from $14.66 million to $29.26 million. Shares of InspireMD Inc (NYSEMKT:NSPR) grew from $1.91 per share in April 2013 to as high as $3.70 per share in February 2014, respectively $3.60 per share in March 2014.



Then on April 30, 2014 InspireMD Inc announced “that it has initiated a Voluntary Field Action (VFA) following recent reports of MGuard Prime EPS stent dislodgements. Shares of InspireMD Inc declined on April 30, 2014 to $2.10 per share.



On May 2, 2014, NYSEMKT:NSPR shares closed at $2.16.



Those who purchased shares of InspireMD Inc (NYSEMKT:NSPR), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com