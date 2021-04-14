Inspiring American Author Launches Kickstarter Campaign for Her New Memoir

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2021 -- Rachel Leigh Wills is an inspiring American author and poet from the Washington, DC area. She is a true inspiration for the millions and especially those struggling with addiction, ADD, and other forms of mental or physical disorders. Rachel has documented her entire inspirational life journey in a book, and she has recently launched a Kickstarter campaign to raise funds and support for her upcoming memoir.



"Soundtrack Of A Misfit: Adventures in ADD & Addiction is my debut memoir and it launches on April 21, 2021. It's a coming of age tale dedicated to those who have ever felt different, have struggled to find their place and purpose," said Rachel Leigh Wills, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. now available for pre-orders. The author is welcoming everyone to support her crowdfunding campaign and help her in making her writing debut a great success.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at: www.kickstarter.com/projects/s-o-a-m/soundtrack-of-a-misfit-adventures-in-add-and-addiction and backers from around the world can become a part of this project by making generous pledges and donations. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of US$ 5,000 and Rachel is offering the signed copy of her memoir as a reward for the backers with nationwide shipping across the United States. Furthermore, more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About Rachel Leigh Wills

Rachel Leigh Wills is an inspiring American woman, who has battled with addiction and Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD). After overcoming all the odds, she is now self-publishing her first memoir titled 'Soundtrack Of A Misfit: Adventures in ADD & Addiction', and she is raising funds for this project on Kickstarter.



Contact Person: Rachel Wills

Company: Petrichor Publishing, L.L.C.

Address: Silver Spring

Country: United States

Phone: 202.579.1144

Email: Rachel@rachelleighwills.com

Website: http://www.rachelleighwills.com