Inspiring Audiobook Teaches Job Hunters How to Use the Power of Social Media to Land Their Dream Job

Solana Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- Social media is quickly changing the way employers find and vet job seekers. Yet, the last time most job seekers were looking for work, many popular social media outlets were just getting off the ground. Career expert Benjamin Paul knows firsthand how frustrating this new development can be for job hunters.



In his audiobook How to Find a Job in the 21st Century: The Ultimate, No B.S. Guide to Finding a Job With Social Media, Paul offers sound advice and creative tips to help job seekers adapt to the changing job market and land the job they want.



“Sure there was a time when following the usual old boring tips on how to find a job were sufficient,” says Paul. “These days to truly find a job you love, you've got to use all the modern, social media goodness at your disposal.”



Paul helps job hunters do exactly that. With a listening time of one hour and 28 minutes, Paul’s engaging audiobook walks listeners through every aspect of using social media to their advantage, including tips on using Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and even blogging to connect with employers and recruiters.



“It's been a long time since I was in the job-hunting market,” says job seeker Michael Goehring. “Thank goodness for this book’s clear, concise way of introducing me to the ‘social media’ trends that will separate me from the packs of others in this high unemployment environment.”



How to Find a Job in the 21st Century: The Ultimate, No B.S. Guide to Finding a Job With Social Media is available for download from Amazon.



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