Inspiring Books by Kathern Ann Thomas Empower Woman to Strengthen Relationship with Jesus Christ

Stone Mountain, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2013 -- Once the victim of a verbally and mentally abusive marriage, Georgia’s Kathern Ann Thomas knew she should receive better. After strengthening her relationship with Jesus Christ and achieving life-changing personal results, Thomas is now empowering other women to do the same through literature.



Two of her recent books have struck a chord with women around the world. Showcasing the power of one’s relationship with Jesus Christ, each title imparts wisdom and experience that could be every reader’s saving grace.



Synopses:



Act Like a Lady; Think Like Jesus: This book reminds us of the standards expected from God's ladies. Being a lady is having the mind of Christ and allowing Him to be our example. "Let this mind be in you which was also in Christ Jesus. " Philippians 2:5. This book was written to encourage women to have a true relationship with Jesus Christ.



Private Hell – Public Ministry: This is a true story that will hopefully shed some light on the darkness and expose the works of the devil. ......For this purpose the Son of God was manifested, that he might destroy the works of the devil. (1John3:8). This book is the author’s own testimony of being set free from a verbal and mental abusive marriage.



As the author explains, her books possess the power to change many lives.



“I believe if you have the right relationship with Jesus, then you can have the right relationship with others,” says Thomas.



Continuing, “While both books are highly inspirational, my personal story of overcoming adversity will hopefully also act as a guide to help other battered women find safety and solace.”



Since their release, both books have garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“This book brings to light what many Christians and non Christians go through. Because the abuse goes on behind closed doors, no one knows. If you are struggling with any type of abuse, please consider purchasing this book. You will be blessed and your life could be saved,” said Tee, reviewing ‘Private Hell – Public Ministry’.



Another reader, Cheryl Lang, was equally as impressed. She said, “Being a survivor of abuse myself I was able to revisit my past and finally be set spiritually free. Thanks for addressing the subject of abuse with your own personal story.”



With so much success on her hands, Thomas refuses to lose sight of what is truly important.



“Women mostly suffer in silence. I want to use my own experiences to prove that Jesus will always listen and change anyone’s life for the better. I hope that Christians use my work to strengthen their relationship with him, while non-Christians consider adopting faith after learning what it has the power to do,” she concludes.



Both books, published by CreateSpace, are available through Amazon.



Act Like a Lady; Think Like Jesus: http://amzn.to/V84odi, Private Hell – Public Ministry: http://amzn.to/WatZSc



About Kathern Thomas

Kathern Thomas is Senior Pastor and Founder of Worshippers Interceding For Excellence Church whose mission is to educate men and women of the things of God in order to win souls, change lives, heal hurts and restore hope. She has served the Lord with faithfulness and joy over 30 years. She is a gifted speaker who communicates the gospel message with simplicity and power.