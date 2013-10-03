Inspiring Veteran Film Has Unveiled a Crowdfunding Campaign on IndieGogo.com

Malibu, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- October 2, 2013 - John Simpson, award winning screen writer and author, has announced his plans for filming a new movie based on his book The Beach House and has unveiled his crowdfunding campaign to help bring the movie to the big screen.



Simpson, author of Condor One and Home Sweet Home hopes to raise $17,000 with his crowdfunding campaign on IndieGogo.com to film and produce his latest movie, The Beach House. The campaign was unveiled September 30, 2013 and continues through November 15, 2013.



The Beach House is a heartfelt, inspirational novel that focuses on a war veteran back from Afghanistan who meets and makes friends with a man on the beach shores of Delaware Bay. The story focuses on the perils and struggles for Jeff, who is trying to adjust to civilian life after months in an unsafe environment. Jeff suffers from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and finds readjusting to civilian life difficult. Keith, who has recently lost his mother, befriends Jeff and helps him through the battle of PTSD. The movie plans on bringing to light an all-too-often situation that occurs with troops around the world and especially in the gay community.



“People don’t understand how difficult it is for our troops, men and women, to return home from war and adjust to society,” states John Simpson, co-producer and screenwriter of the film. “As a former war veteran myself, I feel that this topic needs to be brought to life and I hope that it will be inspirational for other military members so that they can heal and see that they aren’t alone.”



The film is a low-budget production, but John Simpson promises it will be a high-quality film. He’s secured the film’s quality by working with award winning director, Michael Simon. Half of the funds raised through this crowdfunding campaign will go toward filming the movie, while the remainder will go towards bringing the film to the big screen. Simpson plans on entering the film into multiple film contents and festivals.



Various contribution levels are offered on IndieGogo.com ranging from $30 to $10,000. Perks are also included. Higher contribution levels receive personal calls from the producer and can even be featured in the film as a background extra.



About John Simpson

John Simpson is a Vietnam Vet, former police officer, federal agent and acclaimed author. Drawing from his experiences in life, he writes entertaining, enthralling fiction that focuses on the gay community. Simpson’s collection of works includes 40 full-length novels, 20 novellas and multiple short stores. Five of Simpson’s novels have already been turned into screen plays. Learn more about John Simpson and The Beach House by visiting his website or by visiting the crowdfunding campaign on IndieGogo.com.