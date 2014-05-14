Insports.eu Adds New Statistical Features in Its Menu

Mahe, Seychelles -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- Insports.eu is once again ready to attract football and basketball lovers with a range of new statistical feature. The new features were released for the viewers today and the details related to the same confirmed in a press meet by the representative of the company. The platform is one of the most well informed website for football and basketball.



When contacted, a representative from the company said, “Yes, we have added new features in our menu in order to give more pleasant experience to our regular visitors. On the home page of our site, you can see all the basketball and soccer games with complete stats. There is also concise of all the league tables available on site.” He further added, “On our site, there you would be able to find details related to fixtures, results, standings and statistics related to recent form, draws, games won and over match analysis of all the countries. We always keep on updating our services by adding something new to the site and aim to continue with same in future as well.”



According to the sources, the website has details related to football and basketball from 33 countries. This include with 51 soccer leagues and six basketball leagues. The live section on site allows viewers to get updated with current scores and progress of all the matches. With the help of ‘Odds Comparison’ section, visitors can compare odds from more than 150 bookmakers. The site also presents special offer of betting from sponsors.



The website is available in three languages including Italian, English and Greek. Users can also find each and every detail related with basketball championships and get accurate knowledge about fixtures-results, match analysis and standings-statistics. The company was the official statistics provider for the basketball team of Panathinaikos from 2007 to 2011.



About Datasport LTD

Datasport LTD is a data management company that provides information in the form of statistical betting tools for visitors, professionals, and other companies. It founded www.insports.eu in 2005, a website featuring one of the largest sports database all over the world with various soccer statistics and basketball related data. The company manages all data on the site, and also runs numerous other sports-based websites on the Internet.



Contact Information

Contact Number: +248 432 13 77

Email id: info@insports.eu

Website: http://www.insports.eu/

Address: Datasport LTD, Global Gateway 8, Rue de la Perle, Providence, Mahe, Seychelles