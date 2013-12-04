Insta Finish Air Degreaser - a Value-Added Product for Car Care Distributors

Gardena, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2013 -- Car care distributors across the world can get superior quality engine degreaser from Insta Finish, a world leader in emulsion engineering. Manufactured in an advanced facility, this is an ultra-powerful water base engine degreaser that clings to engine surfaces. The product quickly lifts grease and grime off engines providing for more efficient running of the vehicle.



“Product formula quickly disintegrates oil, grease, dirt and other road grime, cleaning the engine in excellent manner. It dries slowly ensuring maximum performance, leaving no residue and reducing the down-time. Designed to cut heavy grease on the engines, the degreaser is available in one gallon bottles. The product can be used in automotive engines, industrial machinery, marine engines and under carriages,” commented a senior executive with the company.



The company deals in a large array of cleaners and degreasers, most of which are water-based and can be used on exteriors as well as interiors. APC-598 is a versatile product that effectively cleans engines, grillwork, rubber, plastic, vinyl, rocker panels, upholstery and carpeting. Bug Away is the perfect solution to clean dried, squashed bugs on grilles, hoods, windshields, bumpers and headlights. Citri Solve is a concentrated, medium-duty, cleaner/degreaser that holds soil in suspension for easy rinsing. Enzymatic is effective in removing surface stains resulting from spilled petroleum products on concrete, rock, asphalt and soil.



Insta Finish is capable of meeting any demand in car wash supply distribution, thanks to their capability to fast track work whenever required. As the executive said, “We keep adding new products to our list, focusing on consistently outperforming our competitors in the industry. Our commitment to delivery explains our successful relationship with car care distributors. Our approach along with the quality of our products has enabled us to extend our services to several US states and even other countries.”



The distributors can get Insta Finish products, spanning into car wax soaps and shampoos, car wash supplies, paint sealants, auto detailing products, car polish and wax, at a nominal price. This allows them to surge profit margins. Their high standard services include unmatched company support and start-up assistance. All products are exclusively made in the USA. Visit this page to get more information on engine degreasers and other products.



About Insta Finish

Insta Finish, the US based leading global manufacturer of car care products is known for offering the premium quality products at right market prices. It has established itself as one of the global leaders in emulsion engineering. The company offers customers an opportunity to earn the trust of the customers through private living. To know more about the distributorship along with their product line, visit instafinish.com. They can take care of all the distributors’ requirements, from filling to manufacturing or labeling to packaging.