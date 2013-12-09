Insta Finish Offering All Purpose Cleaner / Degreaser for Vehicle Maintenance at Reasonable Price

Gardena, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2013 -- Insta Finish, the global manufacturer of car care products is giving one of its best- selling all-purpose degreasers for just $30. The water based cleaner / degreaser is used for keeping the engine compartment oil and dirt-free.



“Automobiles depreciate in value fast because of the daily wear and tear they face. Thus, for increased efficiency of the vehicle, it becomes imperative to keep them maintained. Our water based cleaner/degreaser solution helps in cleaning the interiors as well as the exteriors and you can get this all- purpose solution for just $30,” said one of the company executives.



The water based solution which is being offered by Insta Finish is specifically manufactured to remove accumulated oil, grease and dirt from inaccessible areas such as engine compartment. One of the prominent features of this product is that it being water based can be used on both interiors as well as exteriors. Therefore, it can also be used to clean door jambs, wheel wells and areas around the gas cap.



“Our main aim is to deliver high quality products to our customers and towards this end; we strive to use latest available technologies in manufacturing these car care products. At Insta Finish, the clients can choose from a wide array of products. We have different kinds of express waxes, glazes, dressings, degreasers, air fresheners, polishes and much more to offer our clients,” added the executive.



Insta Finish even gives custom blending solutions to its customers. Since blending consumes a lot of time and requires precision, Insta Finish successfully fulfills its customers’ needs. The final blended product is duly tested in a laboratory conforming to strict industry standards and adhering to customers preferences. Visit www.instafinish.com to know more about this custom blending service offered by Insta Finish.



About Insta Finish

Insta Finish, the global manufacturer of car care products is based in the USA and it has established itself as the world click here leader in emulsion engineering. The company manufactures high quality car care products which are sought by all. It has invited entrepreneurs to become an independent distributor of its premium quality products. Insta Finish even offers private label car care products. To know more, click here.



Contact Details:

Insta Finish

14803 S. Spring Street

Gardena, CA 90248

Telephone: 1-310-515-9530

Website: www.instafinish.com