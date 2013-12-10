Instabuilder Plugin for WordPress Helping Millions Understand Correct Internet Marketing Methods

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2013 -- Instabuilder Plugin for WordPress, a useful wordpress plugin created by Suzanna Theresia, is helping millions of business owners to get access to the correct internet marketing methods. The plugin helps users create amazing squeeze or sales pages without requiring a designer or a front end developer. With the help of Instabuilder, one can create striking, converting, selling pages with vast functionality using a single stroke of a button. Read more about the wp plugin here: http://www.plugin-s.com/go/InstaBuilder/



When contacted, a Suzanna Theresia, the creator of the wp plugin said, “This wordpress plugin is a unique and most complete wp plugin that has never been offered by anyone in the past. It will be very useful for all experts when it comes to avoiding problems and reducing the prices of building successful marketing pages without having any technical knowledge.” She further added, “Instabuilder has the combination of a number of plugins at one place to execute all the requirements of marketing. It works on tablets, smart phones, laptops and desktops.”



Sources confirmed that professional designers charge a huge amount of money only for creating visual design for a squeeze page or sales pages. Instabuilder is available with a number of high end features that can be activated with a single touch of a button. The features include Stunning sales pages, more than 70 beautiful template combos, high converting lead capture or squeeze pages, media ready, embedded style and typography control, create real OTO pages and time delayed content among others. The wp plugin also has the viral download feature that helps users to offer only that content, which can be downloaded.



Facebook power opt in feature allows users to post a message with their squeeze page URL. Other features from the Instabuilder include smart Opt-in system, easy auto responder integration, viral download lock, magical mobile transformation, countdown timer, social media ready pages, social share button, easy split testing and exit traffic redirection.



Users also get a collection of around 30 backgrounds for marketing in different beautiful colors. They can select any of the two options that include single site access at a price of $47 or unlimited site access at $77.



About Instabuilder wp plugin

http://www.plugin-s.com/go/InstaBuilder/ is a wordpress plugin created by Suzanna Theresia to help users in effective internet marketing. The wp plugin has become very popular among wordpress blog users.



Read more about the wp plugin here: http://www.plugin-s.com/go/InstaBuilder/



Contact Information

Email id: support@apressrelease.net

Website: http://www.plugin-s.com/go/InstaBuilder/