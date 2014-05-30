InstaFollowMe.com Extends Their Premier Instagram Endorsement Services

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Popularity can be in many cases a self fulfilling prophecy- the appearance of popularity generates genuine popularity, as people feel safer investing their energy into someone who has already earned the endorsement of others. This is never more true than in social media, where a popular profile can help businesses reach new audiences as never before, and generate leads that can transform their profit margins. InstaFollowMe.com is an Instagram specialist that has just created a new service that helps overcome the limitation of traditional approaches.



Insta Follow Me enables individuals to buy Instagram followers and buy Instagram likes, which can give profiles the sense of recommendation that helps others to trust the account in question and in turn give it their approval. Their latest service however enlists power users of Instagram to endorse business and personal profiles to add a qualitative edge to the quantitative approach.



Through fostering links with influential users, they are able to secure social proof for their clients from tastemakers who bring with them a huge number of potential followers. These opinion makers can transform a profile by recommending it to their own huge list of followers, and the trust they show in endorsing it will be shared by all those who follow.



A spokesperson for Insta Follow Me explained, “We are much more than a simple like and follow service. Our power user system is already paying huge dividends for the first clients to have adopted it, and we offer a great deal more for their money besides. We have a strategic approach that takes the brief from the client and augments it with detailed analysis, thorough planning and careful execution to ensure we exceed client expectations every time. We can improve brand image using real followers, and even manage accounts to ensure best practice is upheld and the new audience isn’t wasted.”



About Insta Follow Me

Insta Follow Me offers the very best Instagram follows, likes, managed accounts, shoutouts and more. Their service is 100% proven and legitimate, with no ban risk and the most competitive prices available. With the fastest delivery times on the market and complete Terms of Service compatibility, there is no better way to increase the reach of an Instagram profile. For more information please visit: http://www.instafollowme.com/