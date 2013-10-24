Instagram Followers Service Announced by SM Remarketing

Aliso Viejo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- A new service offered by SM Remarketing allows those with limited marketing budgets to gain new followers for their Instagram accounts. Instagram is one of the rising social media sites on the internet. Everyday, individuals and businesses publish pictures on their Instagram accounts for their followers to see. Social Media Remarketing now has a service designed to increase the number of followers on Instagram accounts for a low, competitive price.



Studies have shown that people are reluctant to follow new social media accounts from entrepreneurs and small businesses on Instagram unless there are already a number of followers that are present. This “be famous to become famous” conundrum is generally no issue for larger businesses who can use their resources to market outside of Instagram and pull in more followers. But for those on a limited budget, overcoming this “Catch-22” situation of increasing their Instagram followers is difficult to achieve.



Social Media Remarketing is now offering a service where Instagram followers can be purchased, helping to jump start Instagram accounts for very little money. Social Media Remarketing is currently offering three packages to help small businesses and entrepreneurs with their Instagram accounts.



- Fans: 10,000 followers for $19.95

- Followers: 20,000 followers for $24.95

- Loyalists: 30,000 followers for $29.95



Each of these packages are delivered within three, five and seven business days respectively. Plus, they come with a complete money back guarantee as well. For more information about buying Instagram followers cheap from Social Media Remarketing, visit their website.



Seamus Smith

SM Remarketing

Aliso Viejo, CA, USA

support@smremarketing.com

http://www.smremarketing.com