Instagram Inspires Many to Put It to Innovative Uses

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2013 -- Instagram is a social networking service with a difference. It is a social media site that focuses on photo sharing. There are many features that are innovative on this site. It not only allows users to take pictures through digital filters, one can share them easily on different social networking services especially the popular ones like Facebook and Twitter. There are distinctive features here that confine the photos to the square shape. That is similar to how the images of Kodak and Polaroid used to be taken as in contrast to the 16:9 ratio which is available in most mobile device cameras these days.



This app was created by Mike Kreiger and Kevin Systrom and was launched in 2010. The service has gained popularity rapidly since then and as of April 2012 there are 100 million active users here. These kinds of apps as well as Instagram like services such as http://buyinstaprom.com/ have become very popular these days. The app is easily distributed through the Apple store as well as through Google Play. Before it was available only for Apple devices. From April 2012 it was made compatible with Android camera phones as well.



It should come as no wonder then that Instagram is making headlines in the world of social media today. Latest news is that LFC’s account in Instagram has crossed the mark of 100,000. That indicates that more than 100,000 followers are actively following the updates of Liverpool FC team. The club has made the photo sharing app its official account since June 2012. Since then it has been growing in popularity as the match photos are uploaded here along with classic images and exclusive pictures from behind the scenes activities. It is easy to gain access to these images for which one simply needs to download the Instagram app on their Android or iPhone device. It is free and all one needs to do is create their own personal account. It is easy to get updates from the people you follow or are friends with.



Another latest piece of news of the interesting ways Instagram is impacting lives is the news of a job offer that came by through the social media site. It is known that many job applicants use their social media accounts in order to stand out to their prospective employers. There are instances of innovative resumes uploaded on such accounts which have created high impact. Another such innovative stance was taken up by ePrize, a tech marketing firm. They posted a picture on Instagram asking their former intern Samantha Bankey, who recently graduated from Ferris State University, to join the company. As they saw that Samantha was highly engaged on this platform they thought that she will surely get the message and will be moved by it. Samantha, like many others, use the media site to post her work progress through her photos. That way ePrize was able to check on her work progress through Instagram as well as Facebook and Twitter. Thus, they are using these sites to seek out potential recruits who are active on such platforms.