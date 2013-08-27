Instagram Likes on Sale Through Followfy

Manning, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- Instagram users now have the option to buy Instagram followers and Instagram likes through Followfy. Followfy is a trusted and well known brand in the social promotion service that provides its members with a quick and easy option to popularity.



The Followfy website understands that most people tend to feel safer in a crowd. It uses this piece of insight to provide its members with the ideal audience to cheer them on to popularity, exposure to higher opportunities, and a strong sense of self assurance. As the website says,” As you gain more exposure, the force of spreading communication will only lead to increasing surges of popularity and interaction. “



Members who would like to buy Instagram followers can choose from a number of packages available. Some of the choices offered are 100 Instagram followers for $2.99, 500 Instagram followers for $6.99, and 10000 followers for $69.99 only. The featured package on the website is for 5000 Instagram followers available for only $39.99.



The Followfy website says that people feel more confident about liking a post on a social network if there are already a large number of likes for the particular post. Followfy members can now buy Instagram likes and boost their popularity for as little as $2.99 for a 100 likes. The other choices available to members are 500 Instagram likes for $9.00, 1000 Instagram likes for $16.00, and 5000 Instagram likes for $63.00 only. The package featured on the website is 2500 likes for $36.00 only.



Followfy requires a one-time payment only on all its packages. It promises high quality services, availability of email support, and the fastest delivery service available online. It also offers the option of creating custom orders for interested members.



The website explains that it is able to provide excellent service the way it does through strategic methods narrowed down over the years. Followfy owns and operates many different websites that receive high traffic and is able to direct interested and targeted traffic to social media profiles.



The Followfy website boasts of providing high customer satisfaction on a daily basis. It states, “After tweaking our methods throughout our operation, we’ve honed in on a foolproof strategy that leaves our clients happily coming back for more.” Followfy also offers a 24/7 customer support service in addition to an FAQ section to guarantee customer satisfaction.



For more information on how to buy Instagram followers and likes visit http://followfy.com/



About Followfy

Followfy is a leading brand in promoting social network profiles. It provides its members with the option to buy Instagram followers and likes at unbeatable prices. By providing these services, Followfy aims to provide its members with a platform to better exposure and popularity.



Media Contact:

Paul Clayton

1965 Shortleaf Dr.

Manning South Carolina 29102

Email: support@followfy.com

URL: ttp://www.followfy.com