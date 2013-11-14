Install Maxi View Mirrors in Car to Ensure a Safe Drive

Hot Springs Village, AR -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- All automobiles come with the limitations of blind spots, regardless of the brand and manufacturer. Most of the side view mirrors do not clearly focus on the traffic behind the vehicle of a traveller. Maxi View Mirrors has come up with an advanced Blind Spot Mirror, which is said to be essential for vehicles.



The aim of this product is to provide total side vision to drivers even if they are looking straight ahead. Potential customers can purchase Maxi View Blind Spot Mirrors online through the website maxiviewmirrors.com.



One of the customers of this product says, “My new Maxi View Mirrors are a great help in traffic because I can now see my ‘blind spots’ and feel more confident when making lane changes.”



Maxi View Mirrors are manufactured to ensure the safety of driving, which enables drivers and passengers to stay calm and stress free. These mirrors are fully adjustable and offer complete focus in the right direction.



The website has listed the features of Maxi View Mirrors, which include 360-degree fully adjustable swivel and ball, full focus capability, patented mirror technology, realistic view, All Weather Bonding Strip, super-strength, exclusive night vision and much more. A complete video demonstration showing the advantages of Maxi View Mirrors and their utility are given on the website maxiviewmirrors.com.



The website says, “Maxi View Blind Spot Mirror is a revolution in the blind spot mirror industry, made in the USA, we have 3 patents on our blind spot mirror. Don’t stick on just any ‘ol blind spot mirror – Get The Best.”



The Maxi View Blind Spot Mirror comes with lifetime warranty, best guarantee, gold star customer support, reliable shipping, easy removal and many other unique and advanced features. These mirrors from Maxi View are considered a safe choice for teen and senior drivers.



Maxi View Blind Spot Mirrors can be purchased online in three packages consisting of 1 Pair Pack: For Cars, SUVs, Pick-up Trucks, Vans at a price of $29.95, 10 Pair Pack: For Fleets, Friend and Families for a price of $210, and in 3 Pair Pack: Over 20% Savings at a price of $69. Online shoppers can go through the website maxiviewmirrors.com to gain an insight into the quality of this product and other services delivered by this trusted company.



To get more information about Maxi View Mirrors, visit http://www.maxiviewmirrors.com/



About Maxi View

Maxi View is a well-known brand committed to providing quality blind spot mirrors to customers from across the country. This company offers the new Maxi View Blind Spot Mirrors at a reasonable price to ensure safe and secure driving.



Media Contact

Auto Safety Solutions-Maxi View Mirrors

Will Robins and Harry Snagg

Contact: Will Robins, Media Relations

Address: 5 Cullerendo Way

Hot Springs Village AR 71909

Tel: 5018605535

Email: thewillrobins@dominantlinkseo.com

URL: http://www.maxiviewmirrors.com