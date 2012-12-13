Installation Parts Supply Launches Largest Online Store for Brass Fittings

Central Point, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2012 -- Brass is an alloy of copper and zinc that makes it superior to other materials and because of its inherent properties, it is highly in demand. Many industries and residential projects prefer brass fittings because they are strong, resilient and don’t look cheaper like other materials. One of the good qualities of brass is its resistance to corrosion and finishing characteristics that makes it real long lasting.



Installation Parts Supply (IPS), a leading wholesale distributor of plumbing supplies has added new range of brass fittings on their websites. Installation Parts Supply offers a wide range of Brass fittings that includes Brass Hose Fittings, Brass Pipe Fittings, Brass Tube Fittings, Ball valves, Brass Compression, Barbed Brass Fittings, Brass Flare Fittings, Brass Needle Valves, etc.



All the IPS brass fittings are fabricated with the help of graded raw material, a material that are well known for their accuracy, durability and strength. IPS offers all sorts of brass fittings for a variety for applications that fits both industrial and residential projects. One of the newest additions to IPS brass fittings is Brass Compression Fittings. These compression brass fittings are now used in many applications mostly in industries as they are hydraulic fittings that suits more to an industrial scenario. This new brass compression fitting has impressed the masses and have earned huge appreciation in the market because of its unique design and features.



IPS also offers a wide range of Brass Tee Fittings. These brass tee fittings are fabricated using high quality ferrous and non-ferrous metals, and are available in various dimensions, specifications and requirements depending on what any specific industry requires.



All Brass fittings offered by IPS are safe, reliable, fabricated using qulality raw material, and designed with the latest technology. IPS is currently offering all brass fittings at competitive wholesale prices and can be ordered in either small or large orders through IPS website. They have all kinds of brass fittings and wide range of necessary plumbing supplies from all leading brands.



All brass fittings and plumbing supplies at Installation Part Supply are on sale now. The site also offers same day shipping for in-stock items if the order is placed before 2 P.M.



About Installation Part Supply

Installation Part Supply, a US based plumbing parts supplier, was founded in March 1995 and has been serving industries and clients in the US and overseas. IPS is a wholesale distributor of plumbing products and has a wide variety of inventory to choose or order from either in small or larg quantity. IPS also offers the Brass plumbing Fittings from their inventory at a wholesale price and aims to ship your order within 24 hours locally regardless of your order’s magnitude. Many US industries now rely on IPS Brass Fittings and service for their highly valued machines and equipment and are a regular consumer of IPS Brass fittings and plumbing products.



Contact:



E-mail: anatoly@ips247.com

Company's name: Installation Parts Supply

My name: Anatoly

Location: 4865 Airway Drive, Central Point OR 97502