Installation Parts Supply Launches Largest Online Store for Plumbing Supplies

Central Point, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2012 -- Installation Part Supply (IPS), a well known and trusted provider of professional plumbing supplies has launched the largest online store for plumbing supplies. The company has now expanded its services from wholesale distribution of Beer Brewing and Dispensing Equipment to many other installation supplies. Installation Part Supply offers various services to its valued customers; ranging from great quality plumbing equipments, latest state-of-the-art plumbing parts to other household supplies, for both residential and commercial needs at wholesale rates.



The company offers an all-in-one resource center for anyone who is interested in tackling home plumbing tasks on their own. Whether you need a tool for simple plumbing task or complex installation and repair, they have all the necessary tools stacked up in stock. They have around 4000 different items in stock, with same day shipping offer for in-stock orders placed before 2 P.M. Some of the common items are Fittings, Tubing and Hose, Oetiker and Hose Clamps, Water Filters, Pumps, Tools Plugs and Connectors and a lot more. Not just those but IPS also supplies other handy tools like knives, clamps, filters, brushes, different types of tapes that are used in plumbing works, O-ring kit, latex gloves, boxes, screw drivers and many more.



Their repair service is one service that most of the manufacturers have relied upon and trusted to repair their machines and equipments. IPS also offers complete installation for Beer Brewing and Dispensing Equipment, Complete Soda Systems, Wine Equipment, etc.



Installation Part Supply carries affordable and reliable plumbing tools and supplies from all of today's leading brands, giving buyers a variety of options to choose from. They also offer repairing services and also provides plumbers that know the IPS plumbing parts better than any other. Backed by their outstanding professionalism, the service they provide is of the highest quality and have acquired a long list of trusted customers.



They currently have a huge site-wide sale going on and all the products are being offered at unbeatable prices.



About Installation Part Supply

Installation Part Supply, a US based plumbing parts supplier that was founded in March 1995 and has been serving industries and clients in the US and overseas. IPS is a wholesale distributor of plumbing products, plumber parts and has a wide variety of inventory to choose or order from, either in small or large quantity. IPS offers all the plumbing supplies from their inventory on a wholesale price and aims to ship your order within 24 hours locally regardless of your order’s magnitude. Many US industries now rely on IPS fittings and service for their highly valued machines and equipment, and are a regular consumer of IPS plumbing products.



