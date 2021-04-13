Instant Adhesive Market Growth to Be Worth USD 3.14 Billion by 2026 : Reports and Data

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2021 -- The global Instant adhesive market is expected to reach USD 3.14 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with the application of instant adhesives in fast curing and excellent bonding strength, rising need for automation and miniaturization in the electronics industry and growing effectiveness of these adhesives even at room temperature; with one-part catalyst free formulation as well as high chemical resistance.



Instant adhesives are strong and fast-acting adhesives with medical, industrial, and household applications, majorly with a composition of various esters of cyanoacrylic acid. The acryl groups in the resin, in presence of water, rapidly polymerises, forming long and strong chains. These adhesives are sometimes known as power glues instant glues, or superglues.



Specific cyanoacrylates include ethyl 2-cyanoacrylate (ECA, commonly called "Super Glue" and "Krazy Glue", or Toagosei), methyl 2-cyanoacrylate (MCA), octyl cyanoacrylate n-butyl cyanoacrylate (n-BCA), and 2-octyl cyanoacrylate (used in veterinary medical, and first aid applications). Octyl cyanoacrylate is used to address toxicity concerns and reduce allergic response and skin irritation. The commonly used abbreviation for industrial grade cyanoacrylate is "CA".



Key participants include H.B. Fuller, Henkel AG & Company, Sika AG, 3M Company, Illinois Tool Works Incorporation (ITW), Toagosei Co., Ltd., Huntsman Corporation, Bostik SA, Permabond LLC, Pidilite Industries Limited, Franklin International, Royal Adhesives & Sealants, LLC, Masterbond, Lord Corporation, Delo Industrial Adhesives LLC, Parson Adhesives Inc., Loxeal Engineering Adhesives, Dymax Corporation, Chemence Limited, and Hernon Manufacturing, Inc., among others.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global Instant adhesive Market on the basis of chemical composition, curing process, substrate, end uses, and region:



Chemical composition Outlook (Volume, Thousand units; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



Cyanoacrylate Instant Adhesives

Ethyl Cyanoacrylate

Methyl Cyanoacrylate

Others

N-Butyl Cyanoacrylate

2 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate

Epoxy-Based Instant Adhesives

Cold cure adhesives or two-part

Heat cure adhesives or one-part



Curing process Outlook (Volume, Thousand units; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



Conventional Instant Adhesives

Light-Cured Instant Adhesives



Substrate Outlook (Volume, Thousand units; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



Metal

Steel

Aluminum

Others

Wood

Plastic

Glass

Composites



End uses Outlook (Volume, Thousand units; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



Industrial

Woodworking

Transportation & Automotive

Consumer

Medical

Electronics

Behaviours

Aquaria

Smooth surfaces

Filler

Forensics

Archery

Cosmetics

Sporting Goods

Aerospace

Oil & Gas

Others

Signage & Graphics

Regional Outlook (Volume, Thousand units; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA



Further key findings from the report suggest



The growth of the cyanoacrylate adhesives is expected to dominate the segment throughout the forecast period. Cyanoacrylates are rapid curing, and high bonding strengths on plastic and rubber materials. The versatility of these adhesives makes them highly useful in all industries, for instance, in electronics for printed circuit board components and wires as wel as for disposable plastic medical devices in medical technology.



Light curing cyanoacrylates are one of the newest and fastest growing adhesive technologies in the market.

Light cure CAs perform similar to traditional instant adhesives but with an added advantage of instant, tack-free cure when exposed to UV or visible light, since they do not require the use of solvent-borne accelerators to speed the cure process. Thus, they overcome blooming and reduce stress cracking on sensitive substrates such as acrylics and polycarbonate.



Being the smallest molecule, methyls work best on rubber and metal parts while ethyls on plastic parts.

Europe dominates the market, and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% in the coming years, due to the presence of some of the largest manufacturers and vendors in the region, such as, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Bostik SA, KENT Europe, 3M, etc.



Asia Pacific region is expected to have the highest CAGR of 7.5% for the market by 2026, followed by North America. Low labor cost, abundant raw material, and low tax rate makes China the leading country in the region, and emerging players including India, South Korea, and Singapore. Moreover, high standards of living, high per capita income, and environment friendly adhesives are contributing to the demand for the market over the forecast period.



Growing automotive industry is driving the market in North America with second largest growth and CAGR of 6.0%. Latin America, and Middle East & Africa markets are also growing at a significant rate, reason being economic growth development and application in electronics, medical, and transportation sector.



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

3.1. Macro Indicators

3.1.1. Global concern for efficient bonding strengths

3.1.2. Growth of electronics industry

3.1.3. Growing global use of green adhesives technology

Chapter 4. Instant Adhesive Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Instant Adhesive Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Instant Adhesive Market Value Chain Analysis, 2018-2026

4.3. Regulatory framework

4.4. Recent Developments

4.5. Instant Adhesive Market Impact Analysis

4.5.1. Market driver analysis

4.5.1.1. Application of instant adhesives in fast curing and excellent bonding strength

4.5.1.2. Rising need for automation and miniaturization in the electronics industry



Continued…



