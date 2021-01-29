Instant Adhesive Market Size, Share, Drivers, Outlook, Growth Opportunities Analysis to 2026 : H.B. Fuller, Henkel AG & Company, Sika AG, 3M Company, Etc.

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2021 -- Instant adhesives are strong and fast-acting adhesives with medical, industrial, and household applications, majorly with a composition of various esters of cyanoacrylic acid. The acryl groups in the resin, in presence of water, rapidly polymerises, forming long and strong chains. These adhesives are sometimes known as power glues instant glues, or superglues.



The study offers a comprehensive overview of the technologies, volume size, raw materials, and in-depth analysis of the market with a dedicated section for the profiling of key companies. The report also offers trends and patterns that are projected to influence the growth of the Instant Adhesive market during the forecast period of 2020-2026.



The report further explores the key companies and their product portfolios to impart a better understanding of the competitive landscape. Along with the profiles, the sections also offer insights into their market size, market share, global position, financial standing, business overview, and strategic initiatives, such as product developments, technological advancements, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, and collaborations, among others, undertaken by companies.



The report covers the profiling of the following key companies:



H.B. Fuller, Henkel AG & Company, Sika AG, 3M Company, Illinois Tool Works Incorporation (ITW), Toagosei Co., Ltd., Huntsman Corporation, Bostik SA, Permabond LLC, Pidilite Industries Limited, Franklin International, Royal Adhesives & Sealants, LLC, Masterbond, Lord Corporation, Delo Industrial Adhesives LLC, Parson Adhesives Inc., Loxeal Engineering Adhesives, Dymax Corporation, Chemence Limited, and Hernon Manufacturing, Inc., among others.



Furthermore, the report offers insights into the segmentation of the Instant Adhesive industry based on product types, applications, end-user, technology, and key regions. The study also assesses the market segment expected to show significant growth in the coming years.



Chemical composition Outlook (Volume, Thousand units; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



- Cyanoacrylate Instant Adhesives

a. Ethyl Cyanoacrylate

b. Methyl Cyanoacrylate

c. Others

i. N-Butyl Cyanoacrylate

ii. 2 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate

- Epoxy-Based Instant Adhesives

o Cold cure adhesives or two-part

o Heat cure adhesives or one-part



Curing process Outlook (Volume, Thousand units; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



Conventional Instant Adhesives

Light-Cured Instant Adhesives



Substrate Outlook (Volume, Thousand units; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



- Metal

I. Steel

II. Aluminum

III. Others

- Wood

- Plastic

- Glass

- Composites



End uses Outlook (Volume, Thousand units; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



- Industrial

- Woodworking

- Transportation & Automotive

- Consumer

- Medical

- Electronics

- Behaviours

- Aquaria

- Smooth surfaces

- Filler

- Forensics

- Archery

- Cosmetics

- Sporting Goods

- Aerospace

- Oil & Gas

- Others

I. Signage & Graphics

II. Sporting Goods



Regional Analysis of the Instant Adhesive Market includes:



North America (U.S.A., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Features of the Instant Adhesive Market Report:



The report encompasses Instant Adhesive market overview along with market share, demand and supply ratio, production and consumption patterns, supply chain analysis, and other ley elements

An in-depth analysis of the different approaches and procedures undertaken by the key players to conduct business efficiently

Offers insights into production and manufacturing value, products and services offered in the market, and fruitful information about investment strategies

Supply chain analysis along with technological advancements offered in the report

The report provides an extensive analysis of the trends, drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the Instant Adhesive industry



Furthermore, the report offers a sophisticated analysis of the market statistics and is represented in graphs, tables, facts, figures, diagrams, and charts to provide a better understanding of the Instant Adhesive industry.



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



3.1. Macro Indicators



3.1.1. Global concern for efficient bonding strengths



3.1.2. Growth of electronics industry



3.1.3. Growing global use of green adhesives technology



Chapter 4. Instant Adhesive Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Instant Adhesive Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Instant Adhesive Market Value Chain Analysis, 2018-2026



4.3. Regulatory framework



4.4. Recent Developments



4.5. Instant Adhesive Market Impact Analysis



4.5.1. Market driver analysis



Continued…



