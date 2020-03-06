seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2020 -- Instant Adhesives Market - Industry Insights, Trends, Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2018-2026



Cyanoacrylate adhesives, commonly known as instant adhesives are one-part and room-temperature curing adhesives available in various viscosities, which are known for fast and reliable bonds with instant high performance bonding of numerous materials such as rubber, metals, wood, plastic, and polystyrene. 90% of instant adhesives currently used for general purposes is ethyl cyanoacrylate and the rest is methyl cyanoacrylate. They are adopted due to its instant bonding effect, even when used in low volumes. Instant adhesives would penetrate new markets if it's low bleaching and low odor features are modified.



Get Exciting Discount On this Premium Report, Click Here: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-discount/479



Inferior heat and impact resistance, inferior pliability, inability to adhere a large area in one stroke, odor and whitening, and toxicity that may lead to skin disease are some of the major disadvantages of instant adhesives, which are expected to hamper growth of the market over the forecast period. Instant adhesives finds it applications in chemical, machinery and equipment, automotive industry, musical instruments, precision equipment, and domestic operations.



Instant Adhesives Market Taxonomy­­

On the basis of chemistry,

- Cyanoacrylate

? Methyl Cyanoacrylate

? Ethyl Cyanoacrylate

? 2-octyl Cyanoacrylate

- Others Epoxy-based

? Cold cure adhesives or two-part

? Heat cure adhesives or one-part

On the basis of substrate,

- Metal

? Steel

? Aluminum

? Others

- Wood

- Plastic

- Glass

- Composites

On the basis of curing process,

- Conventional Instant Adhesives

- Light-cured Instant Adhesives

On the basis of application,

- Industrial

- Woodworking

- Transportation & Automotive

- Consumer

- Medical

- Electronics

- Sporting Goods

- Aerospace

- Oil & Gas

- Others



Cyanoacrylate is mainly used for its one-solution, one-catalyst property along with excellent electric insulation and chemical resistance. Weak resistance to moisture and heat along with low shearing strength are restraining factors of instant adhesives. They are used as temporary adhesive in electronics, woodworking, medical, cosmetics, and forensics applications. Epoxy-based instant adhesives are mainly of two types such as cold cure adhesive and heat cure adhesive. Cold cure adhesives provides high strength bonding with fast curing at room temperature, wide range of viscosities with gap-fill versions, long term durability and uniform stress distribution, low odor and VOC content, resistance to cracking and abrasion with excellent adhesion to similar or dissimilar substrates. Hot cure adhesives are used above 100°C. They provide several advantages over solvent-based adhesives, which includes high shelf life with easy disposal without any special precautions.



Drying and curing step can be eliminated in hot cure adhesives. These adhesives provide greater and harder bond strength along with toughness, rigidity and high impact resistance. They have extensive applications in automotive, aerospace, electronics, bookbinding, packaging, medical, and oil & gas industry.



Queries regarding the report can be addressed to Coherent Market Insights analysts @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/talk-to-analyst/479



Instant Adhesives Market Outlook

Adoption of instant adhesives in several end use applications, coupled with increasing demand for instant adhesive are expected to drive demand of instant adhesives in the global market. Improvement in adhesive technology for improved bond strength with variety of substrate types as well as the need to meet the strict environmental regulations are the key drivers for instant adhesive market. Evolution of automation in electronics and miniaturization industry, and medical and transportation are expected to fuel demand of instant adhesives over the forecast period. Product quality, fast curing speed, ease of use, excellent bonding strength, and safety standards make instant adhesive preferred choice for costumers, where convenience and high performance is expected to be key driver.



Asia Pacific global adhesive market is expected witness significant growth due to increasing demand of instant adhesive in end user industries of emerging economies. Abundant raw material, low labor cost, and low tax rate makes China most dominant country in instant adhesive market. Countries such as India, South Korea, and Singapore are emerging players in this market. High standard of living, rising per capita income, and environmental friendly adhesives are expected to fuel demand for instant adhesive market over the forecast period.



Growing automotive industry in North America has driven the instant adhesive market with second largest growing region in the market globally. Latin America, and Middle East markets are also growing at a significant rate, due to developing economic growth and increasing demand of instant adhesive in medical, electronics, and transportation sector.



Instant Adhesives Market Challenges –

Toxicity, flammability, acceptable drying time, and complying with environmental regulations are major restraining factors for instant adhesive market growth. Rapid conversion of instant adhesive into thermoplastic resin after coming in contact with moisture is another challenge to be tackled by the instant adhesive market. Moreover, high costs and low toughness of instant adhesives are also expected to hamper growth of the global instant adhesive market over the forecast period.



Companies are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies, in order to sustain their market position. Some of the key companies dominating the market include Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, H.B. Fuller, Huntsman Corporation, 3M Company, Bostik SA, Toagosei Co. Ltd., and Pidilite Industries.



Instant adhesives Market Key Takeaways –

- In July 2019, Henkel invested US$ 45 Mn to upgrade its Salisbury NC adhesive plant in North America. The upgraded facility will include a new space for UV acrylic adhesives used for packaging tape & labels. The investment is mainly for strengthening the position of Henkel in North America region, which accounts for 25% of the company's sale.



- In November 2018, Henkel launched bonding kit for 3D applications including instant bonder, activator, primer, and cleaning products. The kit has been launched with the aim of providing easy bonding of prototyping parts used in 3D printing technologies.



In October 2018, Bostik, an Arkema company acquired Afinitica, specializes in instant adhesive (Cynoacrylates). Afinitica patented an innovative process for the manufacturing of cyanoacrylate monomers used for instant adhesives. Therefore, this acquisition enabled Arkema to develop a solid position in instant adhesives used for electronics, medical and other durable goods applications.