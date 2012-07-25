Instant Cash Advance USA Makes Instant Loans Easier to Find

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2012 -- Payday loans and cash advances have been around for decades, but their use has spiked in recent years as more and more people find it more difficult to match their outgoings to their income. The rising cost of living and the frozen or falling pay in a global recession has meant that an increasing number of average Americans are struggling to keep up, and are turning to payday loans to survive. Instant Cash Advance USA aims to throw a lifeline to those in dire need of a means to make ends meet.



Instant Cash Advance USA is a website set up to make finding quickly approved loans easier than ever. In many cases, loan companies require extensive information from borrowers in order to secure a loan, including copies of bank statements –which banks may charge for- as well as credit checks and other personal information. In an emergency, all this can make the difference between keeping up with a mortgage or missing a payment.



Instant Cash Advance Loans USA makes it easy to find the cash advance providers with the fastest approval rates and the capacity for instant bank transfers, giving borrowers access to the money within as little as thirty minutes after they apply for it. Many of these lenders do not require credit checks, making them even faster, and a source for borrowing money for those with bad credit histories. The site is completely independent and strives to offer best-quality, impartial information on a state by state basis, allowing borrowers to make the best decisions.



A representative from InstantCashAdvanceUSA.net explained their move, “We’ve taken the time to include an online application form right on this site that can help consumers find a payday lender for their state. It can be a pain to search through webpages or phone books so our system finds lenders automatically. Borrowers don’t have to wait for long approvals, have collateral and in some cases can get money into their account in as little as 30 minutes.”



About Instant Cash Advance USA

Instant Cash Advance USA collates information on payday loan and cash advance providers with the fastest approval rates and instant bank transfers, making sure that borrowers can find the right provider in their state and get access to cash as quickly as possible. For more information, please visit: http://www.instantcashadvanceusa.net/