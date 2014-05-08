Instant Checkmate Review Customers Offered Way out with New Everify Customized Service

Clearwater, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- eVerify, one of the leading online background checking service providers announced the launch of a special service for former customers of products like instant checkmate. With more than 1 billion records available to searchand more being added every day, the new service provides complete background checks, value for money and ease of usemaking it one of the best background check services available today.



“We are pleased with our unparalleled service that has been tailor made to suit new customers,” Said a company spokesperson. “With over 1 billion records and a responsive web based interface, our customers can get information when they want, where they want it and however they want it.Customers moving from competitor platforms will find it easy to migrate to our service with our special 7 day trial promotion.”



Complete Background checks

The internet provides a wide range of opportunities to learn about an individual. With the rising number of attacks occurring on individual level, its important to know who a person is and what their records show. Using social, political, criminal and personal records, customers switching from services such as instant check mate will find it easy to access background checks quicker and more effectively.



Over 1 Billion Records

With access to over 1 billion records including court records, marriage/divorce records, birth records, death records, property records, and asset information, customers can find new and old information using the new database. The web interface makes it easy for new and old customers to find information from their computers, tablets or smartphones whenever they need it. obtained . Allthese aspects cover the best information about any one.



Value for Money

Running background checks can cost a lot of money and while there are some free alternatives, finding a service that provides value for money and ease of use is not always easy. Everify’s new service provides both value for money and ease of use by not requiring long term financial commitments. Customers only pay for the information that they need a complete report on, eliminating the need for high costs and subscription commitments. The simplistic design of the web interface allows customers to retrieve data and searches without having any distractions.



Pricing and Availability

Everify’s service is available to customers migrating from competitor services for only $1 for a 7 day trial. More information can be obtained from this website: www.ua-review.com/freetrial



About Everify

Everify is a web based background check tool that is trusted by millions. With more than 1 billion records on file including date of birth, relatives and associates, background checks, criminal & arrest records, marriage and divorce, birth and death records as well as genealogy and property records. More information can be obtained at www.ua-review.com/freetrial.



Contact

Aaron Grice, PR Spokesperson

UA Reviews

pr@gosoftwarezone.com

1 (813) 355-0318

http://www.ua-review.com/freetrial