Instant Credit Loans Is Now Offering Instant Approval on Unsecured Personal Loans

Saint Louis, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- Instant Credit Loans proudly announces they are now offering instant approval for unsecured personal loans with a 100 percent free, no obligation application. The best online loan provider found in the state of Missouri, Instant Credit Loans helps applicants obtain approval for a loan regardless of credit score or past credit history.



"Instant Credit Loans understands consumers often find they need financial assistance, yet don't know where to turn thanks to financial difficulties in the past, and the company functions to help those in this situation obtain the needed funds," John Bosen, site spokesperson, declares.



Payday loans fail to help many consumers, as they offer a limited repayment term. In contrast, online installment loans available through Instant Credit Loans come with a repayment plan that is set up over months rather than weeks. This option provides consumers with the opportunity to purchase big ticket items or services. As with any loan, each payment includes both the principal and any interest due, yet the loan differs in that it offers flexible repayment options and larger loan amounts than with most sub-prime lending solutions.



"Consumers love having options when it comes to obtaining needed funds. With the help of Instant Credit Loans, consumers find they can quickly apply for a loan and have the desired funds in as little as 24 hours. The consumer must fill out a short questionnaire, review the loan documents and sign them, but the entire process is quick and easy," Bosen continues.



To qualify for a loan, the applicant needs to be a minimum of 18 years of age with a steady monthly income of at least $1,000, possess an active checking account, and be a citizen or permanent resident of the United States. Anyone meeting these requirements will find they qualify for a loan through Instant Credit Loans.



"Traditional lenders tightened their loan requirements a few years back and have yet to loosen them significantly. Anyone with a less than perfect credit score may find they can't obtain funds through these conventional lenders. With the help of Instant Credit Loans, most people find they can quickly and easily get the funds needed with reasonable repayment terms," Bosen proclaims.



About Instant Credit Loans

Instant Credit Loans remains the best place to apply for loans online. Almost all applicants qualify as the company specializes in working with those who have less than perfect credit, yet need money to meet short term financial needs. The company offers a no obligation, free application which is 100 percent safe and secure, and applicants have the opportunity to review loan documents before signing as transparency is key to a successful loan process. Terms and conditions are simple and easy to read for the same reason and are fully disclosed so why look elsewhere when Instant Credit Loans can be of help.