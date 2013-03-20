Instant Insurance Quotes Online Launches Insurance Quote Comparison Site

Bismarck, ND -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2013 -- Financial issues continue to plague many families. Unemployment figures, although declining, still remain high and families need to cut expenses. Some choose to do so by cutting back on insurance. "Thanks to Instant Insurance Quotes Online, families no longer need to do this. Affordable insurance is available if consumers know where to look," according to Felix Torres, media contact for Instant Insurance Quotes Online.



Most states require drivers carry car insurance. Those states which don't do require that the driver show financial responsibility before operating a motor vehicle on the roadway. Car insurance premiums vary based on many factors. The age and gender of the driver, the type of vehicle driven and prior claims play a role in the premium. "Drivers looking to save money need to make use of free insurance quotes to ensure they are paying the least amount possible for mandated and optional coverage. Instant Insurance Online Quotes makes this easy to do," Mr. Torres continues.



The largest investment of most people continues to be a home. Although mortgage lenders require insurance on homes not paid for, once the home belongs to the owner, he or she has the option of dropping coverage. Some choose to do this to save money, often with disastrous consequences. A natural disaster or a fire can demolish a home in a matter of seconds or minutes. "Families concerned about rising premiums for home insurance need to compare rates among many companies. Doing so can save a consumer hundreds of dollars a year," Mr. Torres states.



Other types of insurance include health and life. "When a consumer is concerned about rising insurance costs, he or she needs to compare quotes from a number of companies to ensure top quality coverage is obtained at a reasonable price. Use Instant Insurance Quotes Online and compare a number of quotes in a short period of time. Doing so is free and consumers have the ability to research various insurance products while on the site. It's one stop shopping for insurance, saving consumers time and money," Mr. Torres declares.



