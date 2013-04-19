Instant Lawns Open Bookings for Spring Installations

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2013 -- Instant Lawns, a renowned name when it comes to re-sodding and lawn installation in Ottawa, Canada, today announced the opening of bookings for Spring Installations. According to the sources, the same can be done right from the company’s website. Speaking on the occasion, a representative of the organization said, “We are pleased to announce that we are now accepting bookings for spring installations. The season is around the corner and this is perfect time to have a new law installed or revitalize your existing lawn.”



According to the sources, some of the services offered by Instant Lawns include lawn sodding, re sodding, In ground sprinklers, seeding, interlocking and gardening to name a few. The representative further added, “Our services ensure Ottawa residence lawns are among the most beautiful carrying with it a number of related benefits including cleanliness, noise reduction, improved air quality and increase in home value among others.”



Sources also confirmed that the website of the company provide detailed information related to the amount one would need to shell out in order to have the lawn installed. The visitor just needs to enter the area of lawn while answering a few questions and the estimate is provided in no time.



When contacted, Adam Sarumi, the CEO of the organization said, “Our lawns are healthy and mature at the time of installation and do not require any special care from your end. You get a perfect lawn instantly. Seeded new lawns, on the other hand require years of nurturing to reach maturity. Top quality Kentucky Blue Grass and Fescue blend is used to grow lawn sod under expert supervision. All you need to do is water, mow and fertilize your lawn as specified in our instructions and it will remain healthy, green, and lush requiring very little maintenance.”



About Instant Lawns

Instant Lawns provide a quick, reliable, professional, and affordable one-stop shop for beautifying your lawn. Their professional installers are backed by a well-oiled management team who aim to deliver great lawns at affordable prices.Instant Lawns prices don’t change halfway through the job, and they work until the jobs are completed.



