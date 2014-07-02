Recently published research from Mintel, "Instant Noodles in Indonesia (2014) - Market Sizes", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2014 -- Instant Noodles in Indonesia by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2014. This market covers cup/bowl and packet instant noodles. It excludes plain noodles which require considerable preparation time. Noodles are made of wheat (but not durum wheat ), rice. mung bean, acorn, buckwheat, potato and canna starch. Market size comprises sales through all retail channels including direct to consumer. Market size for Instant Noodles in Indonesia is given in IDR and tonne with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Indonesia. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
Segmentation of this market
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
- Cup/bowl
- Packet
Compound annual growth rates
Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is provided for this market and is based on the last 5 years of available data.
Socio-economic data
Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Indonesia. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
Market Size & Forecast
Companies Mentioned in this Report: PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk, Wings Corporation, PT ABC President, PT Jakarana Tama, Others
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Instant Noodles in Thailand (2014) - Market Sizes
- Instant Noodles in China (2014) - Market Sizes
- Instant Noodles in South Korea (2014) - Market Sizes
- Instant Noodles in India (2014) - Market Sizes
- The Future of the Pasta and Noodles Market in Turkey to 2017: Market Size, Distribution and Brand Share, Key Events and Competitive Landscape
- The Future of the Pasta and Noodles Market in the United Kingdom to 2017: Market Size, Distribution and Brand Share, Key Events and Competitive Landscape
- The Future of the Pasta and Noodles Market in Spain to 2017: Market Size, Distribution and Brand Share, Key Events and Competitive Landscape
- The Future of the Pasta and Noodles Market in Italy to 2017: Market Size, Distribution and Brand Share, Key Events and Competitive Landscape
- The Future of the Pasta and Noodles Market in Greece to 2017: Market Size, Distribution and Brand Share, Key Events and Competitive Landscape
- The Future of the Pasta and Noodles Market in Australia to 2017: Market Size, Distribution and Brand Share, Key Events and Competitive Landscape