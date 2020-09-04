Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2020 -- Latest released the research study on Global Instant Rice Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Instant Rice Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Instant Rice. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Uncle Ben's (United States), Riviana (United States), Tasty Bite (United States), Minute rice (United States), Periyar Rice (India), McCormick & Company, Inc. (United States), GB foods (Spain) and Nomad foods (United Kingdom).



Instant rice is the rice that has been precooked. Some of them are microwave ready, and some are dehydrated so that they cook more rapidly. Regular rice requires 18–30 minutes to cook however instant rice needs 1–7 minutes. Instant rice is available in white as well as brown varieties, and one can choose between stove-top or microwave preparation to make it. Moreover, it has various advantages such as rapid cooking time. Therefore, instant rice has more demand which is propelling the market growth.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Instant Rice Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Market Drivers

- Benefits Such as Lesser Preparation Time

- Changing Lifestyle of People



Market Trend

- Inclination of Individuals Towards Healthy Foods



Restraints

- Availability of Alternative Food Products



Opportunities

- Increased Consumption of Rice in Some Countries

- Increased Disposable Income



Challenges

- Reduced Shelf Life of Instant Rice



The Global Instant Rice Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (White Rice, Brown Rice), Distribution Channel (Hypermarket/Supermarket, Grocery Store, Online, Others), Preparation (Microwave, Stove top), Packaging (Box, Bags)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



