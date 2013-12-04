Instant Tax Solutions, LLC Offers Free Consultation on Any Type of IRS Tax Problem

Post Falls, ID -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2013 -- Instant Tax Solutions, LLC, a company dedicated in solving various types of IRS tax problems, is currently offering a free consultation to all individuals who have an IRS tax problem or simply require general information on any IRS tax query. The company’s team comprises of legal counsel, federally enrolled agents, CPA’s and former revenue officers.



The company offers various tax relief programs and tax solutions such as filing back tax returns, offer in compromise (OIC), installment agreements, penalty abatement and innocent spouse.



Despite the fact that free consultations are common in today’s highly competitive environment, Instant Tax Solutions, LLC stands out amongst other similar service providers due to its team, which are highly experienced in various tax fields offering comprehensive solutions to nearly every type of IRS tax problem.



The company also has a rare direct customer support to IRS legal counsel, CPA and EA ensuring that clients can instantly speak to professionals who completely comprehend with the tax situation and can give vital information without any unnecessary delays.



Instant Tax Solutions, LLC is licensed in all 50 states, enabling them to provide their services to a client living in any location. The company is upfront and honest when it comes to fees, which is another major concern individuals face when hiring a tax relief company. Instant Tax Solutions, LLC informed they have no hidden charges and flexible payment arrangements to further provide peace of mind to their clients and work in accordance to their suitability.



A promotional video, http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TWVFCCvtnTw, outlining the services offered by the company has also been recently released to further outreach people who are struggling with their IRS tax problems and having difficulties finding solutions.



Instant Tax Solutions, LLC has received a rating of A+ by BBB, which reflects their efforts in prioritizing the client’s needs and offering exceptional customer support by giving relief to their clients even during most complex IRS tax problems.



About Instant Tax Solutions, LLC

Instant Tax Solutions, LLC is one of the leading companies that provides IRS Tax Relief services. The company’s team comprises of highly experienced legal counsel, federally enrolled agents, CPA’s and former IRS revenue officers. Through the company’s website specific details of the tax relief services provided by the company can be viewed. Instant Tax Solutions, LLC is currently offering free consultations which can be availed by either directly calling the company or filling up a simple online form on their website.



For more information about IRS Tax Relief Services, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of instanttaxsolutions.com, please call at 1-888-946-2999.