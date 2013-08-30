Instant Thai Visa: Fast, Affordable and Hassle-Free Visa Application and Legal Services in Thailand

Bangkok, Thailand -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- The land of smiles has many positive attributes to induce international travelers to visit. There is a huge variety of short-term and long-term visas available to foreigners wishing to stay in Thailand. Theoretically, it is just a matter of making the correct decision based on users’ purpose and lifestyle. With Instant Thai Visa, users can obtain the visa they wish under the conditions they dictate.



Instant Thai Visa’s mission is to provide unmatched Thailand visa service on users’ behalf, under the conditions they prefer, as also solving any immigration problem or issue they might have, including long overstays. The biggest challenge faced by anyone who is considering Thailand as a place where to live and/or work lays in the fact that the Thai Governments make it very difficult for foreigners to spend extended periods within its borders. High-level contacts at the Immigration Offices everywhere in Thailand and abroad help Instant Thai Visa guarantee successful results.



Normally, endless forms to fill in, countless documents to produce, and interminable queues at the Immigration Office make life of a typical Visa seeker a practical hell. However, Instant Thai Visa requires minimal or no documentation. In nearly all cases, users are spared the overburdening visa-runs to the border and visa-trips to Thai Consulates abroad – a complete hassle free solution.



However, at any rate, regardless of a visitor’s nationality, the longer they overstay, the higher the risk of being blacklisted from ever returning to Thailand becomes. In most cases, Visa extension Thailand can help in clearing overstay issues without any risks and consequences.



Most importantly, Instant Thai Visa adheres to the highest ethical, moral, and legal standards, leading the business with absolute integrity and the utmost professional excellence. Clients receive 100% one-on-one personalized service that is ever friendly and attentive.



About Instant Thai Visa

Instant Thai Visa is an established and renowned Immigration and Visa Services Agency that provides prompt and responsive services while being honest, courteous, and highly professional in all its dealings.



Contact Information:

For more information and other media related enquiries, please contact:

Ms Tuk Piyada

Contact Email (Must be from site domain (@yoursite.com): info@instantthaivisa.com

Complete Address: Instant Thai Visa - 6th Floor, “The Trendy” Building, 10/95-97 Sukhumvit Soi 13 Rd., Klongtoey-Nua, Wattana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Contact Phone: +66-89-149-9200

Website: http://www.instantthaivisa.com