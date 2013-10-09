Instant Vietnam Visa Creates Video Tutorial on Vietnam Visas for Tourists and Travelers

Hanoi, Tay Ho -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- Vietnam is now one of the most popular tourist destinations for travelers around the world, despite the requirement for travelers to get approval for the visas in advance. This is thanks to companies who make it easy for travelers to acquire their visas. Instant Vietnam Visa offer Vietnam visas on arrival to anyone seeking to go to Vietnam, and their service is used by both tourists and business users. They have created a new video tutorial that describes how their services work and how travellers can apply online for quick approval.



The company put their focus on customer service and the video is part of that commitment to ensuring that individuals seeking a Vietnam entry visa can get one easily and quickly. They have set up their service based upon administration, meaning the more applicants included in an order, the greater the discount they can receive from Instant Vietnam Visa on their Vietnam visa fees.



Customers will receive their approval letter within 24-48 hours in most cases, and can even get an acceptance within 1 hour in a special emergency case. While the service fee is low, the quality is high, and the company offer a fixed rate to ensure efficacy over discount providers that often encounter difficulties through rushed and sloppy application work.



Mr. Chau Tran, the operation manager of Instant Vietnam Visa explained, “The video has been created to show consumers how to use our service and how it benefits them. It shows them step by step how to apply online with us, the video (people can watch it directly by visiting https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b3KVpgHmsG0) makes the process incredibly simple and intuitive. In this way, we can ensure a smooth and uneventful service with a guaranteed outcome.”



About Instant Vietnam Visa

Instant Vietnam Visa (IVV) has been in tourism field since 2004. They understand the needs and requirements of international travelers to Vietnam. They specialize in advice, information and facilitation of Visa on Arrival in Vietnam together with supporting services. They are accredited by the Vietnamese Immigration Department and have very strong connections and networks within the industry. For more information, please visit: http://www.instantvietnamvisa.com/