The instant water heater is also known as tankless, inline water heaters. It is the type of water heaters that can instantly heat water without storing it internally, in the device. Rising environmental concerns among consumers and various countries government initiatives are the major driving factors that are encouraging home appliance manufacturers to introduce more sustainable devices. The energy-efficiency of the appliance continues to remain one of the primary factors to influence the purchasing decisions of consumers, thereby triggering the growth of the instant water heater market globally.



Market Drivers

- Consumers Willing Live a Low-carbon Lifestyle Drives Growth of Instant Water Heater Market

- Ongoing Replacement of Conventional Water Heaters on account of Growing Stringent Norms Toward the Adoption of Energy Efficient Heating Appliances



Market Trend

- Instant Water Heater Market Players Introduce Innovative Designs to Improve Sales

- Enbuilt with Advanced Technology such as Multiple Communication Option, Remote Monitoring, Wi-Fi Connectivity and Voice Activation



Restraints

- Increasing Electricity Prices, High Operating Costs and Technical Issues



Opportunities

- Rapid Growth in Urbanization and Increasing Construction of New Residential and Commercial Buildings in Developing Nations

- Increasing Disposable Income Coupled with Growing Consumer Concerns toward Sustainable Use of Energy



Challenges

- Inclination Toward Solar Water Heating Systems may Limit Sales of Instant Water Heaters



