InstantScholar.org Provides Comprehensive Study Resources for Students Free of Charge

Columbus, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- COLUMBUS, GA - Designed to help students from middle school all the way to college, InstantScholar.org™ is every academic’s answer to the demands of education in a world where time is a precious resource. A quality service based on the idea that self-tutoring is the gateway to good grades, the comprehensive site was founded by a father of two high school students in an effort to provide them with more efficient study tools. Offering step-by-step answers to math and science questions as well as integral help with research projects and term papers, the site’s unique research and summarization services are invaluable. With this needed “leg up” InstantScholar.org™ is becoming the go-to-spot for academic success.



Tim Porter, CEO of Libertas, Inc. said of his free service, “The bottom line is simple. Our site’s features allow students to spend more time digesting and integrating research material rather than searching for it. The site is available whenever they need it, and because all the information and functions necessary to complete school assignments are together in one place, they can achieve graduation so much easier.”



For more information visit http://instantscholar.org



CONTACT:

Tim Porter

tporter@elibertas.com