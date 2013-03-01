Instapopular.com Surpasses the Supply of 5 Million Instagram Likes and Followers Milestone

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2013 -- Instagram is the hottest social network around at the moment. Everyone seems to be sharing photos on there. The fun interface, cool photo effects and easy social sharing has caused the app’s popularity to skyrocket, and the company was even acquired by Facebook for a huge price. As well as the public, Instagram is also finding favor among marketers for its high penetration of youth demographics.



One Instagram related website that is getting a lot of attention recently is Instapopular.com, a social media services company that is selling Instagram likes. These likes can be used to instantly catapult the popularity of any given Instagram picture. This is very valuable for delivering marketing messages and many other applications. Instapopular.com has built a reputation for delivering good quality and great value Instagram likes in an unobtrusive way that seems to the site to be organic.



Instapopular.com offers a range of different Instagram likes packages, starting at just $9. This is an extremely cost effective way to bring a photograph into instant prominence.



In addition to providing a place to buy instagram likes, Instapopular.com also provides Instagram followers. This is another way to increase the popularity of images. They have now delivered more than a combined five million Instagram likes and followers.



A spokesperson for the site said: “Instagram represents a phenomenal opportunity for savvy marketers. For a while it has been one of the most popular social media apps in youth demographics, and it is now becoming popular with other generations too. Facebook’s purchase of Instagram for a huge amount of money is all the proof that is needed to know that Instagram is here to stay. Like most social networks, developing an organic presence is a time consuming and often frustrating process. However there is a way to kick start it. When you buy Instagram followers and likes, you can instantly propel your brand, service or product straight to the top of the Instagram popularity charts. This gets your offering in front of thousands of eyeballs at an incredibly cheap price. Our Instagram social media services are extremely good value, and we deliver likes and followers to an account in an unobtrusive way that doesn’t set off alarm bells. If you are looking to build a brand on Instagram, make us your first port of call.”



Instapopular.com is a social media services company offering Instagram likes and followers.



