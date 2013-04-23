Instilling Hope and Harmonizing Life

San Antonio, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2013 -- According to Martha Alaniz, Director of the San Antonio Counseling and Behavioral Center, stresses the importance of mental health screenings and of seeking help in difficult times. She says that nowadays, many children, adolescents and even adults and families seem to be in need of psychotherapy because most of them have been facing various types of issues in their lives. Martha Alaniz says that issues like anger, post-traumatic stress, stress caused by grief, life transitions, etc. may be causing immense hardships to these people due to which they may be struggling without being able to lead normal lives.



Psychotherapy and overcoming Issues of Life



Martha Alaniz says that she has a lot of experience in psychotherapy and that she is committed to helping these people overcome these issues. She continues that her aim is to help them in regaining that kind of life that can make them thrive. She further adds that she is passionate about providing the right kind of support and help to these people and so, these people will certainly be able to overcome the issues they face.



Martha Alaniz further states that in San Antonio Counseling and Behavioral Center, those who have issues with their marriage or with their relationships can also get suitable counseling. She points out that there may be people who may need court-related services and their center can provide them with these services also. Martha Alaniz draws attention to the fact that their Center undertakes Social Studies that are hugely important and does Parenting Facilitation that may help parents deal with the problems they face during the course of discharging their duties.



Importance of Adolescent Psychotherapy



She continues to point out that Adolescent Psychotherapy has become very much important in the present-day context because nowadays, many adolescents are subjecting themselves to negative as well as self-destructive behavioral patterns. She says that the issues faced by these adolescents may be due to peer pressures and also the difficulties they may be facing in relationship building. She firmly asserts that she is committed to rendering suitable help to these adolescents so that they can develop healthy skills that are needed to combat their problems and have stable and meaningful relationships.



Other Issues SA Counseling Center takes up



She adds that the other issues for which her center offers help are depression, anxiety, autism, ADHD, eating disorders, etc. She says that those who have become victims of sexual abuse need counseling and her center has treatment options to help them overcome the traumatic experience. She takes pride in pointing out that her center aims to inspire and empower the clients who need help so that they can have a life of hope, harmony and happiness.



