"Institutional Construction in Argentina to 2016: Market Databook" - New Market Report

New Construction market report from Timetric: "Institutional Construction in Argentina to 2016: Market Databook"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2012 -- This report is the result of Timetric's extensive market research covering the institutional construction industry in Argentina. It contains detailed historic and forecast market value data for the institutional construction industry, including a breakdown of the data by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition). 'Institutional Construction in Argentina to 2016: Market Databook' provides a top-level overview and detailed insight into the operating environment of the institutional construction industry in Argentina. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Argentine construction value chain and for new players considering to enter the market.
Scope
- Overview of the institutional construction industry in Argentina
- Historic and forecast market value for the institutional construction industry by construction output and value-add methods for the period 2007 through to 2016
- Historic and forecast market value by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition) across the institutional construction industry for the period 2007 through to 2016
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Reasons to Get this Report
- This report provides you with valuable data for the institutional construction industry in Argentina
- This report provides you with a breakdown of market value by type of construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition)
- This report enhances your knowledge of the market with key figures detailing market values using the construction output and value add methods
- This report allows you to plan future business decisions using the forecast figures given for the market
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