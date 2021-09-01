Institutional Funds in Germany Planning to Invest Substantial Amounts in Cryptocurrency Commodities

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/01/2021 -- German institutional investors may open up another frontier for Bitcoin investment, continuing a recent trend in which more and more organisations are looking for opportunities in the industry. A new regulation enabling German Spezialfonds to invest a portion of their assets in cryptocurrency came into fruition recently. According to reports, institutional wealth held by Spezialfonds amounts to over €1.8 trillion (approximately $2.1 trillion), implying that if funds allocate the 20% allowed under the new rule, more than $400 billion will likely wind up in various crypto initiatives. Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by transaction volume, will no longer sell its derivative products in Germany, as it turns out. Binance is facing increasing regulatory pressure as a result of this decision. Malaysia is the most recent country to initiate an investigation.



Selby Jennings is a commodities recruiter that specialises in permanent, contract, and multi-hire services to help companies maximise their investment and growth. With 15 years of expertise in banking and financial services recruiting in Germany, the firm has built a network of over a million mid-to-senior professionals and nurtured relationships with both multinational and local organisations. The committed and enthusiastic team of consultants at Selby Jennings has in-depth understandings of Germany's developing commodities sector, and their significant experience as a leading financial technology recruiter in Europe is supported by a worldwide network of professionals in 6 nations. Selby Jennings' unique strategy combines the right mix of local expertise and connections with global reach - furthermore, as part of the Phaidon International group, it is the preferred recruiting partner of hundreds of industry-leading companies.



Selby Jennings' extensive training of consultants guarantees that the business is well-positioned to assist customers in capitalising on shifting commodity market circumstances in Germany. Throughout the adverse circumstances of the last 12 months, the team has proven to be a flexible commodities recruiter and hiring partner to the larger financial services industry in Germany using best-in-class technology and techniques to yield optimal results. Fintech, sales and trading, legal and compliance, as well as recruiting for private wealth management and quantitative research and trading, are all areas of expertise at the business. There is a wealth of opportunities available for individuals across Germany in locations such as Frankfurt, Berlin, Munich, Hamburg and Cologne. These include: Business Intelligence Data Engineer, Senior Data Scientist, IT project Manager, Financial Accounting Expert, IT Audit Specialist, Intraday Power Trader, Business Data Analyst, and Information Security & Risk Manager.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Matt Nicholson, Managing Director at Selby Jennings Europe. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings knows that building the right team isn't easy. However, with the support of the right hiring partner, access to key networks and contacts, it's possible to reimagine the process of recruitment to make it more positive, satisfying and productive.